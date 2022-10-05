PM Modi-Zelenskyy phone call: Ukraine leader ’emphasised the importance’ of Modi’s ‘not an era of war’ comment to Russian President Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday, “emphasised the importance” of PM Modi’s recent comment to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the ongoing war.

Speaking to Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan on Sept. 16, PM Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy, and told the Russian leader: “I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this.” His comment was widely praised by Western leaders and media.

A statement issued on the phone call, issued on the Ukrainian President’s website,said: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Narendra Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also emphasized the importance of the Indian leader’s recent statement that now is not the time for war.”

Zelenskyy also told Modi that while Ukraine has “always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue,” because of the referendum at occupied territories and other related developments, “Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation.”

“Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward ultimata instead deliberately undermining this [peaceful settlement] process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it,” the 44-year-old leader added.

The phone call also acknowledged the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine by India, and mentioned the issues of global food security, nuclear safety and cooperation at the United Nations, said Ukraine’s statement. The statement added that Zelenskyy invited PM Modi to visit Ukraine.

Meanwhile, India, in its statement, said that PM Modi told Zelenskyy said “there can be no military solution” to the conflict and India was ready to “contribute to any peace efforts”.

“The leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.