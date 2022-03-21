Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv rejects Moscow’s deadline for Mariupol surrender; Biden to visit Poland

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Ukraine on Monday rejected the Russian ultimatum to lay down arms by 5 am Moscow time in the eastern port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Defence Management Center, said on Sunday in a briefing. Rejecting this deadline, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that there can be “no question” of surrender. “There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this.”
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this week to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and “impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia” for its invasion, the White House has said. The discussions will follow Biden’s meetings in Brussels, Belgium with Nato allies, G7 leaders, and European Union leaders.
Also, The Indian Express has reached the frontlines of the war in Warsaw, Poland, where fleeing children, women and elderly men are taking shelter after crossing over from Ukraine. Warsaw Central, the railway station at the heart of Poland’s massive mobilisation, is helping those fleeing. It’s a transit hub from where the refugees take trains and buses to other cities across the country and Europe — over 2 million of them, at last count, of the 3.9 million who have fled Ukraine.
Ukraine on Monday rejected the Russian ultimatum to lay down arms by 5 am Moscow time in the eastern port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms,” Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Defence Management Center, said on Sunday in a briefing. Rejecting this deadline, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that there can be “no question” of surrender. “There can be no talk of any surrenders, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this.”
US President Joe Biden will travel to Poland this week to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and “impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia” for its invasion, the White House has said. The discussions will follow Biden’s meetings in Brussels, Belgium with Nato allies, G7 leaders, and European Union leaders.