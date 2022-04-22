Ukraine-Russia war top developments: What satellite photos reveal about Mariupol siege, and more

Ukraine deputy PM says no humanitarian corridors on Friday because of the dangers

Ukraine was not attempting to establish any humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians trapped by fighting on Friday because of the danger, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. “Due to the danger on the routes today, April 22, there will be no humanitarian corridors,” she wrote on Facebook. “To all those waiting to be evacuated: be patient, please hold on!”

Britain says Russia blockaded Azovstal plant to contain Ukraine resistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to blockade the Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine likely indicates a desire to contain resistance in Mariupol, a British military update said on Friday. “A full ground assault by Russia on the plant would likely incur significant Russian casualties, further decreasing their overall combat effectiveness,” the update added.

Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol

Satellite images released Thursday showed what appeared to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for the Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill.

Here are a few other key updates:

➡️ Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces control most of Mariupol but Ukrainian troops remain in a part of it. About 120,000 civilians were blocked from leaving, he said.

➡️ Hundreds of Ukrainian troops remain bunkered down at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel factory. Putin told his troops to blockade it.

➡️ Putin alone can decide the fate civilians still trapped in Ukraine’s war-torn Mariupol, Mayor Vadym Boichenko told Reuters, saying satellite images of a mass grave site were proof Russians were burying bodies to hide the toll.

➡️ Russian forces captured 42 villages in the eastern Donetsk region, an aide to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff told Ukrainian television.

➡️ Russian forces are advancing towards Kramatorsk, also in the east, which continues to be hit by rocket attacks, the British Ministry of Defence said.

➡️ The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, said it was under intense bombardment.

➡️ US President Joe Biden pledged $800 million in more weaponry for Ukraine and said he would ask Congress for more money to help the Ukrainian military.

➡️ Newly disclosed “Ghost” drones that are part of America’s latest arms package for Ukraine were developed by the US Air Force for attacking targets and are destroyed after a single use, the Pentagon said.

➡️ Zelenskyy ruled out heading to Moscow for direct talks with Russian leaders on ending the war. He said Russia had rejected a proposal for an Easter truce.

➡️ British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland walked out of an International Monetary Fund meeting in Washington to protest the invasion of Ukraine when Russia’s delegate spoke.

(Compiled from Reuters and Associated Press reports)