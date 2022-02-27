scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: Kyiv on high alert as Russia closes in on all sides; Ukrainians defy onslaught for 3rd day

Russia Ukraine Conflict Live News, Russia Ukraine War Crisis News Today, 26 Feb: The Ukrainian health minister said on Saturday that 198 people have been killed and more than 1,000 others injured to date.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: February 27, 2022 8:39:11 am
An oil depot in Vasylkiv, south of Kyiv, was seen lit up on Sunday morning after shelling by the Russians. (Photo: Twitter/@UKRINFORM)

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: As Russian forces started moving in towards the Ukrainian capital from all side, two large explosions were heard south of Kyiv in Vasylkiv early on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters. As Russia’s aggression moved to the streets of multiple Ukrainian cities, the Russian Ministry of Defence said its troops have been ordered to resume their offensive “in all directions”.

This comes after Ukraine’s outgunned forces held the capital for the third day on Saturday as the war continued across the country. A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told citizens to defend the nation as he himself refused to leave Kyiv.

Meanwhile, evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine, mostly students, continued as 219 people got off from the first flight that flew them home from Bucharest in Romania. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was at the Mumbai airport to receive those evacuated, said: “We are happy that 219 of our citizens, who are mostly students, the majority of them girls, have come back safely. The Prime Minister especially asked me to go to Mumbai to ensure that they are taken care of.”

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Two large explosions near Kyiv and oil tanks on fire; Ukrainians put up stiff resistance; Russian banks expelled from SWIFT; Over 120,000 Ukrainians have left country; Follow this space for latest updates:

08:39 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Gas pipeline blown up in Ukraine’s second-largest city

Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, is reeling after a natural gas pipeline was blown up early Sunday morning. The government has warned that smoke from the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

08:11 (IST)27 Feb 2022
UK: Russia’s force suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance

Russian forces are facing stiff resistance in Ukraine and making slower progress than they planned, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense in a statement late on Saturday. "Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance," the United Kingdom MOD intelligence update said, according to Reuters. The MOD added that Russian forces are “sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces”.

08:08 (IST)27 Feb 2022
Welcome to our live coverage of the invasion of Ukraine

Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s about 4 am in Kyiv and here are the top developments yet:

Two large explosions near Kyiv: Two large explosions were heard to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning. They appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometres south of Kyiv — a town with a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks.

Stiff resistance by the Ukrainians: Russia is encountering “stiffer than expected” resistance from the Ukrainian military as well as unexpected difficulties supplying its forces. Russia is suffering heavier losses in personnel and armour and aircraft than expected, and has yet to establish air supremacy over Ukraine, a senior defence official said, according to news agency Reuters.

President appeals: A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Ukrainians to resist the invasion, and called for those living abroad to return and defend the country. He also welcomed volunteers, saying, "we will give you weapons."

Ukrainians flee country: More than 1,20,000 Ukrainians have already left while 8,50,000 are internally displaced, according to the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees. She said up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation continued to deteriorate, and that there were queues at a number of border crossings.

People attend an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

Why India abstained on UN vote against Russia

India’s abstention from the vote on the draft resolution with text “deploring in the strongest terms” Russia for its operations inside Ukraine was no surprise, given the fine balance Delhi has sought to strike between crucial partnerships with both Moscow and Western allies over the last month of the escalating crisis.

Russia used its veto to kill the draft resolution co-sponsored by the United States and Albania, and which was also sponsored by more than 40 other members of the General Assembly. When a resolution is taken up for vote, UNSC members have to cast their vote before any of the Permanent 5 decide to use their veto on it. With the abstention, India has managed to hold its balancing act for another day, despite the considerable pressures from the West to get off the fence, and an open call from the Russian envoy in Delhi for its support.

Holed up in cellars, Indian students await evacuation

Indian students stranded in Ukraine capital Kyiv and north eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday woke up to heavy shelling from Russian forces. Hundreds of Indian students in Kyiv retreated to underground cellars after missiles hit residential apartments in the city even as their counterparts in the worst-hit Kharkiv continued to languish in underground metros for the third consecutive day.

Muhammed Afsal, a medical student at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, said there have been heavy shelling early morning. “We woke up hearing blasts, which shattered our belief that we are safe. Hostel staff herded all of us to the bunker. During the day, many of us stood near the entrance of the bunker only to rush back to the underground cellar at the sound of siren.’’

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.