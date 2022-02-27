Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: Kyiv on high alert as Russia closes in on all sides; Ukrainians defy onslaught for 3rd day

Welcome to our live coverage of the invasion of Ukraine

Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s about 4 am in Kyiv and here are the top developments yet:

Two large explosions near Kyiv: Two large explosions were heard to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning. They appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometres south of Kyiv — a town with a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks.

Stiff resistance by the Ukrainians: Russia is encountering “stiffer than expected” resistance from the Ukrainian military as well as unexpected difficulties supplying its forces. Russia is suffering heavier losses in personnel and armour and aircraft than expected, and has yet to establish air supremacy over Ukraine, a senior defence official said, according to news agency Reuters.

President appeals: A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Ukrainians to resist the invasion, and called for those living abroad to return and defend the country. He also welcomed volunteers, saying, "we will give you weapons."

Ukrainians flee country: More than 1,20,000 Ukrainians have already left while 8,50,000 are internally displaced, according to the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees. She said up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation continued to deteriorate, and that there were queues at a number of border crossings.