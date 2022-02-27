Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: Kyiv on high alert as Russia closes in on all sides; Ukrainians defy onslaught for 3rd day

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: As Russian forces started moving in towards the Ukrainian capital from all side, two large explosions were heard south of Kyiv in Vasylkiv early on Sunday, according to news agency Reuters. As Russia’s aggression moved to the streets of multiple Ukrainian cities, the Russian Ministry of Defence said its troops have been ordered to resume their offensive “in all directions”.
This comes after Ukraine’s outgunned forces held the capital for the third day on Saturday as the war continued across the country. A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told citizens to defend the nation as he himself refused to leave Kyiv.
Meanwhile, evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine, mostly students, continued as 219 people got off from the first flight that flew them home from Bucharest in Romania. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was at the Mumbai airport to receive those evacuated, said: “We are happy that 219 of our citizens, who are mostly students, the majority of them girls, have come back safely. The Prime Minister especially asked me to go to Mumbai to ensure that they are taken care of.”
Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, is reeling after a natural gas pipeline was blown up early Sunday morning. The government has warned that smoke from the explosion could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze.
Russian forces are facing stiff resistance in Ukraine and making slower progress than they planned, according to Britain's Ministry of Defense in a statement late on Saturday. "Russian forces are not making the progress they had planned. They are suffering from logistical challenges and strong Ukrainian resistance," the United Kingdom MOD intelligence update said, according to Reuters. The MOD added that Russian forces are “sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces”.
Hello and welcome to our continuing coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It’s about 4 am in Kyiv and here are the top developments yet:
Two large explosions near Kyiv: Two large explosions were heard to the southwest of Kyiv early Sunday morning. They appear to have been around Vasylkiv, some 30 kilometres south of Kyiv — a town with a large military airfield and multiple fuel tanks.
Stiff resistance by the Ukrainians: Russia is encountering “stiffer than expected” resistance from the Ukrainian military as well as unexpected difficulties supplying its forces. Russia is suffering heavier losses in personnel and armour and aircraft than expected, and has yet to establish air supremacy over Ukraine, a senior defence official said, according to news agency Reuters.
President appeals: A defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Ukrainians to resist the invasion, and called for those living abroad to return and defend the country. He also welcomed volunteers, saying, "we will give you weapons."
Ukrainians flee country: More than 1,20,000 Ukrainians have already left while 8,50,000 are internally displaced, according to the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees. She said up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation continued to deteriorate, and that there were queues at a number of border crossings.