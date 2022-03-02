Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: ‘Putin met wall of strength, says Joe Biden in State of Union address

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.
In the US, President Joe Biden planned to use his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening to vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for the invasion. Biden was also to announce that the US is closing its airspace to Russian planes in retaliation for the invasion, according to two people familiar with the decision.
On Day 6, the invading Russian forces pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said all Indian nationals left Kyiv after the Indian embassy issued an advisory, asking them to get out of the Ukrainian capital urgently. The day also saw the war claim its first Indian casualty when a medical student from Karnataka was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
US President Joe Biden came down harshly on Russia's Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, saying "Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been."
"Like many of you, I spent countless hours unifying our European allies. We shared with the world in advance what we knew Putin was planning and precisely how he would try to falsely justify his aggression. We countered Russia’s lies with truth," he said. Biden also said that Putin alone is to blame for Russian economy's woes following the sanctions.
US President Joe Biden will vow to make Vladimir Putin "pay a price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address, rallying allies abroad while also outlining his plans at home to fight inflation and the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
The Russian military convoy threatening Kyiv and its nearly 3 million residents is far bigger than initially thought, with satellite images showing it occupying much of a 64-km stretch of road north of the capital.
The convoy was no more than 25 km from the city centre Monday, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company. (AP)
Numbed by the sound of explosions outside, a group of students at the Kharkiv National Medical University in eastern Ukraine decided it was time to leave — even if it meant a cross-country dash of over 1,500 km from their city near the Russian border to the Hungarian border in the southwest.
“One group left on Monday. But Naveen suggested that the others wait so that we can take our juniors along, too, as they had been in Ukraine for less than a year. It was his idea to leave Kharkiv on Wednesday morning,” Amit Vaishyar, a final-year student, told The Indian Express over phone.
On Tuesday morning, Naveen S G, a 21-year-old fourth-year medical student from Karnataka, stepped out of the bunker, where the students had been holed up for the past six days, to buy groceries — and became the first Indian casualty in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Read more)
Arya Aldrin is so attached to her five-month-old pet, a Siberian husky, that she walked nearly 20 kms carrying it in the freezing Ukrainian winter after a bus dropped her near the Romanian border.
Arya, a native of Kerala’s Idukki district and studying medicine at the National Pirogov Memorial Medical University in Vinnytsya in west-central Ukraine, was caught in the middle of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. And like other Indian students in the country, when she was forced to leave the university and scurry to the safety of a neighbouring country, she decided that she was not going to leave Zaira, her Husky puppy, behind. So while other students were engaged in finding essential food and water supplies, Arya was busy arranging documents for Zaira’s safe travel to India and packing bare minimum. (Read more)
Russian shelling struck central Kharkiv's Freedom Square just after sunrise Tuesday, badly damaging a regional administration building and other structures, and killing at least six people and wounding dozens of others, Ukrainian officials said.
It was the first time the Russian military hit the centre of the city of 1.5 million people, though shells have been hitting residential neighbourhoods for days.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed a Russian missile and called the attack a war crime: "It's frank, undisguised terror. ... Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget."
Hours later, Russian shelling struck Kyiv's main TV tower and Holocaust memorial, killing five people and injuring five others, according to Ukrainian officials. The blast knocked TV broadcasts off the air for a short time. (AP)