Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: ‘Putin met wall of strength, says Joe Biden in State of Union address

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.

In the US, President Joe Biden planned to use his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening to vow to make Vladimir Putin “pay a price” for the invasion. Biden was also to announce that the US is closing its airspace to Russian planes in retaliation for the invasion, according to two people familiar with the decision.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis🗞️

On Day 6, the invading Russian forces pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said all Indian nationals left Kyiv after the Indian embassy issued an advisory, asking them to get out of the Ukrainian capital urgently. The day also saw the war claim its first Indian casualty when a medical student from Karnataka was killed in intense shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.