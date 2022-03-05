Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: Russian forces near Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, warns US official

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian forces closing in on Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, and is currently only 32 km away from it, said United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Her comments followed news that Russia had, on Friday, seized Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its attack from the air. On Friday, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.
Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites on Friday and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country. Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the biggest on a European state since World War Two, has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions and fears of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine came as a surprise as “nobody would have thought that President Putin would brutally attack his neighbours. If one is to call a spade a spade, he lied to us, to everyone,” German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner told The Indian Express Friday.
All countries should realise, he added, that there is “more at stake than just bilateral and emotional relations with Russia” because if Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine sets a precedent, “any country could be under the same threat.” (Read more)
For the second time in two days, India shrugged off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim Thursday that more than 3,000 Indian citizens are being held hostage at the Kharkiv train station in eastern Ukraine by the Ukrainian military.
New Delhi countered there were no such reports even as it called for a “local ceasefire” that could help get the stranded students — estimated at 2,000 — in eastern Ukraine to buses waiting 40-60 km away en route to the border our of the war-ravaged country. (Read more)
In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia's hands as it escalates its attack from the air.
"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in a nighttime address. "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."
"All that the alliance was able to do today was to pass through its procurement system 50 tons of diesel fuel for Ukraine. Perhaps so we could burn the Budapest Memorandum," Zelenskyy said, referring to the 1994 security guarantees given to Ukraine in exchange for the withdrawal of its Soviet-era nuclear weapons. "You will not be able to pay us off with liters of fuel for the liters of our blood, shed for our common Europe." (AP)
NATO on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.U
"We are not part of this conflict," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine's request. "We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating and would cause even more human suffering," he said following a NATO meeting in Brussels.
Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, wants to join the European Union and NATO, moves which Moscow says threaten its security and influence. (Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia's war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be "fake" reports.
The moves against the social media giants follow blocks imposed on the BBC, the US government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza. The government's sweeping action against the foreign outlets that publish news in Russian seeks to establish even tighter controls over what information the domestic audience sees about the invasion of Ukraine. (AP)