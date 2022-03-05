Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: Russian forces near Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, warns US official

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Russian forces closing in on Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility, and is currently only 32 km away from it, said United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Her comments followed news that Russia had, on Friday, seized Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it will fully untie Russia’s hands as it escalates its attack from the air. On Friday, NATO refused to impose a no-fly zone, warning that to do so could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

Russia blocked Facebook and some other websites on Friday and passed a law that gave Moscow much stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism, prompting the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country. Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the biggest on a European state since World War Two, has created over 1 million refugees, a barrage of sanctions and fears of a global economic hit and wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.