How Ukraine’s new drone strategy is choking Russia’s war machine

Ukraine’s military has opened a new front in its war against Russia, not through a major ground offensive, but by systematically targeting the logistics network that keeps Russian troops supplied.

A growing fleet of domestically produced mid-range drones is striking fuel convoys, military trucks, trains, bridges and supply depots deep behind the front lines, creating what Ukrainian officials describe as a “logistical lockdown” aimed at weakening Russia’s offensive capabilities, CNN reported.

According to a CNN analysis of around 150 geolocated strikes against Russian fuel tankers, trucks and other vehicles, the campaign has intensified significantly since early May. The strikes, documented by open-source researchers and the platform’s OSINT team, are concentrated across southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea, though analysts believe many more attacks have gone unrecorded.

The effort reflects a shift in Ukrainian strategy. Rather than focusing solely on Russian troops and equipment at the front, Kyiv is increasingly targeting the infrastructure and supply routes that sustain Moscow’s war effort.

Ukraine’s expanding drone arsenal

At the centre of the campaign is a new generation of Ukrainian-made drones with operational ranges between 50 and 300 kilometres. Systems such as the FP-2 and Behemoth can strike targets far beyond the battlefield, with the latter reportedly carrying a 70-kg warhead while travelling at speeds of around 180 kmph, as per the report.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces told CNN World that mid-range strike missions have increased 28-fold over the past year. Their objectives include disrupting Russian logistics, suppressing offensive operations and degrading air-defence systems in occupied territories to open corridors for deeper strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky had earlier said strikes at distances beyond 20 kilometres had quadrupled since February, describing long-range drone attacks as a key military priority.

A Ukrainian FPV drone flies through an open hatch into a vehicle carrying Russian soldiers on the Pokrovsk axis. pic.twitter.com/fM8Etb3BzB — WarLife (@WarLifeFootage) June 19, 2026

French open-source analyst Clément Molin said Ukraine has effectively extended the battlefield up to 300 kilometres behind Russian lines, targeting fuel depots, military transport routes and supply infrastructure. At least 20 trains, many carrying fuel, have reportedly been struck since January.

This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev’s official telegram channel shows the damage in a country side after a Ukrainian drone attack outside Moscow on Thursday, June 18. (Photo: AP) This photo released by Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev’s official telegram channel shows the damage in a country side after a Ukrainian drone attack outside Moscow on Thursday, June 18. (Photo: AP)

The effects are increasingly visible across southern Ukraine and Crimea. Geolocated footage reviewed by analysts shows highways littered with destroyed fuel tankers, military trucks and logistics vehicles. Fuel shortages have also been reported in parts of Crimea.

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Ukrainian officials have described the effort as a “logistics lockdown”, while some drone units have reportedly dubbed stretches of the R-280 supply corridor linking Russia to Crimea a “highway of death” because of the frequency of strikes.

One Russian military blogger acknowledged that fuel tankers and supply trucks are now routinely being destroyed, CNN cited warning that “the links connecting the peninsula to the mainland are being severed.”

Crimea under pressure

A major focus of the campaign has been the network of roads and bridges linking occupied Crimea with Russian-controlled territory in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian drone units have repeatedly targeted the Chonhar bridge, one of the most important supply crossings into Crimea. Russian-installed authorities have acknowledged damage and repeated traffic disruptions, while temporary alternatives such as pontoon crossings have been deployed.

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According to Ukrainian drone commander Robert Brovdi, as cited by CNN, freight traffic on the Chonhar route fell by more than 70 per cent within two weeks of the attacks. As Russia rerouted military supplies through alternative corridors, Ukrainian forces reportedly shifted strikes towards those routes as well.

The campaign has increased the importance of the Kerch Bridge, the key road and rail connection linking Russia with Crimea. Several analysts believe Ukraine could eventually intensify efforts to target the crossing as part of its broader strategy to isolate the peninsula.

Some highways connecting Russia with occupied territories in eastern Ukraine have already become so vulnerable that Russian-backed authorities have restricted traffic, citing repeated attacks on transport infrastructure, the report claimed.

The campaign has coincided with a broader shift on the battlefield. According to a report by teh MSN, Ukraine has regained limited territory in recent months while Russian forces have suffered losses at a pace that some observers say exceeds their replacement capacity. Analysts argue that sustained pressure on logistics networks is complicating Moscow’s ability to maintain offensive momentum.

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Technology and long-range strikes

The logistics campaign coincides with broader advances in Ukrainian drone warfare. Kyiv is increasingly integrating artificial intelligence into both offensive and defensive systems. AI-assisted interceptor drones are now being used to identify and engage incoming Russian drones, while battlefield software helps operators track and prioritise targets more efficiently.

The effectiveness of Ukraine’s long-range strike capability was highlighted again this week when drones struck Moscow’s oil refinery for the second time in days, alongside targets in the Rostov region and occupied Ukrainian territories.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the attacks as a “fully justified response” to Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and praised the precision of Ukraine’s defence and intelligence units.

Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to… pic.twitter.com/NhFl4FlT9L — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 18, 2026

Analysts caution that Russia will eventually adapt, and that Ukraine’s current advantage may not last indefinitely. However, many believe the drone campaign is already forcing Moscow to divert resources, protect vulnerable infrastructure and operate under constant threat far behind the front lines.

The effectiveness of Ukraine’s drone campaign has also strengthened Kyiv’s position among Western partners. The recent battlefield performance and long-range strike capabilities have contributed to fresh commitments from allies for air-defence systems and expanded funding for drone production, according to analysts cited by the MSN.

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Russia’s attack on ‘Ukrainian logistics route’

Russia has simultaneously sought to disrupt Ukrainian supply networks. On Saturday, Sputnik India, the Indian regional division and multimedia news service of Sputnik, a Russian state-owned international news agency reported ‘Su-34 fighter jets’ carried out strikes on Ukrainian positions using FAB-500 guided aerial bombs, targeting a UAV command post and destroying a road bridge on what Moscow described as a Ukrainian logistics route.

🚨🇷🇺Russia’s Su-34 fighter jets drop FAB-500 aerial bombs on Ukrainian strongholds 🔸UAV command post was hit 🔸Road bridge on one of the enemy’s logistics routes was destroyed The FAB-500 is a 500kg bomb with glide-and-guidance kit for stand-off precision strikes. pic.twitter.com/uA9qZ3E2gA — Sputnik India (@Sputnik_India) June 20, 2026

The attacks underscore how both sides are increasingly focusing on supply chains and transport infrastructure as the war evolves into a contest of attrition and logistics.

As the war enters its fifth year, Ukraine’s ability to turn logistics into a battlefield may prove one of the conflict’s most consequential innovations, shaping Russia’s offensive capacity, Kyiv’s future military options and the international support underpinning Ukraine’s war effort.