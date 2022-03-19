scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War Live News, Russia Ukraine Conflict Crisis News Today, 19 Mar: US President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday of 'consequences' if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: March 19, 2022 7:30:19 am
A view shows a school building destroyed by an airstrike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Merefa, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 17, 2022. (Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

US President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday of ‘consequences’ if Beijing gave material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. While the White House did not detail what those consequences could be, or how the US would define “material support”, press secretary Jen Psaki indicated China’s massive trade flows could be impacted.

Meanwhile, India told the UN Security Council meeting that it attaches importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention and stressed that any matter relating to obligations under the convention should be addressed through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned. It reiterated the importance of prohibiting the use of biological weapons that could potentially turn the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict into a biochemical war, maintaining its stand from last week’s UNSC meeting.

Live Blog

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow; Biden talks to Xi. Follow this space for the latest updates.

07:30 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Explained: Could Ukrainian ‘neutrality’ help end Russia war?

In talks between Russia and Ukraine toward a possible cease-fire after three weeks of intense fighting, negotiators are exploring prospects of possible “neutrality” for Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that has been moving closer to NATO in hopes of membership — infuriating Moscow.

In talks between Russia and Ukraine toward a possible cease-fire after three weeks of intense fighting, negotiators are exploring prospects of possible “neutrality” for Ukraine. (AP/File)

The discussions this week have brought a glimmer of hope of a possible way out of the bloody crisis in Ukraine — and followed an acknowledgement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the most explicit terms yet that Ukraine is unlikely to realize its goal of joining the Atlantic alliance.

An official in Zelenskyy’s office said the talks have centered on whether Russian troops would remain in separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after the war and where borders would be. Ukraine also wants at least one Western nuclear power involved in the talks, and a legally binding document on security guarantees. (Read more)

07:29 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Japan PM Fumio Kishida arrives today, may discuss Ukraine with Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is arriving on Saturday for his first visit to India as Prime Minister, in what is going to be the first head of government visit to India in 2022.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Kishida, who has come to India as Japan’s Foreign Minister earlier, has met PM Narendra Modi four times in the past few years. But, this is also his first bilateral visit overseas — he visited Glasgow for CoP26 last year.

The summit between the Indian and Japanese PMs is taking place three and half years since the last Summit was held in Japan in 2018. (Read more)

07:28 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Oil-sufficient countries need not advise on Russian imports, says India

Underlining that India’s “legitimate energy transactions should not be politicised”, Delhi hit out Friday at the West, saying countries with “oil self-sufficiency or those importing themselves from Russia cannot credibly advocate restrictive trading”.

India’s sharp reaction comes at a time when Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country’s top oil firm, has bought 3 million barrels of crude oil that Russia had offered at a steep discount on prevailing international rates. The purchase, made through a trader, is the first since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine that led to international pressure to isolate the Putin administration. 

Russian oil exports to India, the third largest energy consumer, quadrupled in March, Financial Times reported Friday. (Read more)

07:25 (IST)19 Mar 2022
Biden warns Xi of 'consequences' for backing Russia, both call for peace in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping Friday there would be 'consequences' if Beijing gave material support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

In a video call that lasted just under two hours at a time of deepening acrimony between the world's two biggest powers, Biden detailed efforts of the United States and its allies to respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. "He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," the White House said in statement, adding that Biden "underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis."

China's foreign ministry said Xi told Biden the war in Ukraine must end as soon as possible and called on NATO nations to hold a dialogue with Moscow. He did not, however, assign blame to Russia for the invasion. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised his country's troops at a huge flag-waving rally in Moscow as Russian forces strike Ukrainian cities from a distance again, pounding the capital of Kyiv and the country's west. The war is now in its fourth week. Russian troops have failed to take Kyiv — a major objective in their hopes of forcing a settlement or dictating Ukraine's future political alignments — but have wreaked havoc and devastation.

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

The UN migration agency says the fighting has displaced nearly 6.5 million people inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million refugees who have already fled the country. Ukraine says thousands have been killed.

The head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukrainian officials says the parties have come closer to an agreement on a neutral status for Ukraine — one of the key Russian demands as its offensive continues. Vladimir Medinsky said Friday that the sides also have narrowed their differences on the issue of Ukraine dropping its bid to join NATO.

But Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted: "Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas."

The United States and its allies have put a slew of sanctions in place aimed at crippling the Russian economy. Hundreds of international companies have announced that they are curtailing operations in Russia, and those who remain are under pressure to pull out.

Pope Francis on Friday denounced what he called the "perverse abuse of power'' in Russia's war in Ukraine and called for aid for Ukrainians whose identity, history and tradition are under attack. Francis' comments were some of his strongest yet in asserting Ukraine's right to exist as a sovereign state.

Aid agencies are ramping up their efforts to deliver relief supplies to civilians affected by the fighting and refugees who have fled Ukraine. The Polish city of Rzeszow, about 100 km from the Ukrainian border, has become a humanitarian hub for the region.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.