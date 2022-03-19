Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine

A view shows a school building destroyed by an airstrike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the town of Merefa, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 17, 2022. (Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a packed Moscow stadium Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

US President Joe Biden warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday of ‘consequences’ if Beijing gave material support to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House said, while both sides stressed the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. While the White House did not detail what those consequences could be, or how the US would define “material support”, press secretary Jen Psaki indicated China’s massive trade flows could be impacted.

Meanwhile, India told the UN Security Council meeting that it attaches importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention and stressed that any matter relating to obligations under the convention should be addressed through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned. It reiterated the importance of prohibiting the use of biological weapons that could potentially turn the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict into a biochemical war, maintaining its stand from last week’s UNSC meeting.