Ukraine-Russia war live updates: Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped mayor; Moscow’s warplanes hit industry hub

Russia Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia’s airplanes and artillery widened their assault on Ukraine, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial hub in the east, as Moscow’s forces tried to regroup from recent losses and their onslaught fast reduced crowded cities to rubble. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of “ISIS terrorists.”
🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis🗞️
As Russia called for a Security Council meeting on the issue of biological laboratories in Ukraine, India said any matters relating to obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention should be addressed through consultation and cooperation between the parties concerned.
Meanwhile, three flights carrying 674 people, mostly students, evacuated from the conflict-ridden city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine landed in New Delhi on Friday. Although there was no official word from the government about the completion of the evacuation process from Ukraine, these three flights from Poland’s Rzeszow were considered among the last ones.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris was slammed for breaking into laughter after she was asked whether America will take in Ukrainian refugees. Many on social media dubbed her reaction as “insensitive.
The incident happened when Harris was speaking alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda at a press conference in Warsaw, where she was demonstrating US support for NATO’s eastern allies. “Is the United States willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees?” a journalist is heard asking Harris. “And for President Duda, I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees,” she continued. (Read more)
Chelsea Football Club is facing a financial crisis after their bank accounts were reportedly frozen by Barclays following Roman Abramovich’s sanctions.
According to a report in Sky Sports, the London-based club also had their credit cards frozen.
The reason behind the move is reportedly because the bank needs time to assess the licence Chelsea has been given to continue football-related activities. (Read more)
“It is a miracle we made it back,” says Mohit Kumar, 20. “It’s surreal…watching a war unfold from your hostel window. There was continuous shelling. Sirens went off after every 4-5 hours… we saw jets being downed.”
The third-year medical student from Sumy State University was among the 242 Indians who landed early Friday at the Delhi airport on the first of three Ukraine evacuation flights.
Around 600 Indian students, all of whom returned Friday, were holed up at the university in the northeast Ukrainian city, just about 60 km from the Russia border. (Read more)
The United States imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Those hit by Friday's sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
"Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on March 3. Friday's measures extend to his wife and two adult children. They lead "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov's civil servant salary," the Treasury said in a news release. The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. (Reuters)
The United States imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson and lawmakers in the latest punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Those hit by Friday's sanctions include 10 people on the board of VTB Bank, the second-largest lender in Russia, and 12 members of the Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, the US Treasury Department said in a statement. "Treasury continues to hold Russian officials to account for enabling Putin's unjustified and unprovoked war," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.
Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was targeted on March 3. Friday's measures extend to his wife and two adult children. They lead "luxurious lifestyles that are incongruous with Peskov's civil servant salary," the Treasury said in a news release.The Kremlin did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. (Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of "ISIS terrorists."
"They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.
Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square. Russian forces captured the southern port city of Melitopol, with a population of 150,000, on February 26. (AP)
A Russian law giving Moscow stronger powers to crack down on independent journalism is placing Russia under a "total information blackout" on the war in Ukraine, UN independent experts said Friday.
Moscow, whose forces invaded Ukraine on February 24, last week blocked Facebook and other websites and passed a law that imposed a prison term of up to 15 years for spreading intentionally "fake" news about the military.
The move prompted the BBC, Bloomberg and other foreign media to suspend reporting in the country, although the BBC said it was resuming English-language reporting from Russia on March 8 because of the "urgent need to report from inside Russia". (Reuters)