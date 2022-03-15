scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Talks between both sides to resume today; EU announces new sanctions against Moscow

Russia Ukraine War Highlights, Russia Ukraine Conflict Crisis News Today, 15 Mar: The talks ended on Monday without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took "a technical pause".

March 15, 2022 9:03:54 am
A boy stands with a group of people fleeing Ukraine as they stand in a line after arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. (AP)

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live News: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which commenced on Monday, will continue Tuesday. Speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks.

The latest negotiations, held via video conference on Monday, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the European Union has announced that the 27-nation bloc has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the bloc’s nations agreed to slap further sanctions on 160 individuals and added new restrictions on the export of maritime navigation and radio communication technology. They also decided to exclude three Belarusian banks from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities.

Russia-Ukraine crisis: A convoy of 160 civilian cars left the encircled port city of Mariupol along a designated humanitarian route; two were killed when Russian artillery fire hit a nine-story apartment building in the Obolonskyi district; Follow this space for latest updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually address the US Congress at 9 am (1300 GMT) on Wednesday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a joint letter to US lawmakers.

“The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin’s cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine,” they wrote on Monday.

Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station. (AP)

Meanwhile, the United Nations chief has warned that Russia's war on Ukraine is holding "a sword of Damocles" over the global economy, especially poor developing countries that face skyrocketing food, fuel and fertiliser prices and are now seeing their breadbasket "being bombed".

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that 45 African and least developed countries import at least one-third of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia, and 18 of them import at least 50 per cent.

Ukraine War Update, March 14: A reporter is killed, and foreigners join the fighting

In other news, the Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin had another call with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to talk about Ukraine. Bennett told Putin about his contacts with other heads of states, and Putin shared his assessments of talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives via video calls, the Kremlin said in a statement.

A senior Israeli official said Bennett's conversation with Putin lasted 90 minutes, with discussions focusing on cease-fire talks and humanitarian issues. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic matters.

