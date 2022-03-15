Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Talks between both sides to resume today; EU announces new sanctions against Moscow

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live News: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which commenced on Monday, will continue Tuesday. Speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks.
The latest negotiations, held via video conference on Monday, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the European Union has announced that the 27-nation bloc has approved a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the bloc’s nations agreed to slap further sanctions on 160 individuals and added new restrictions on the export of maritime navigation and radio communication technology. They also decided to exclude three Belarusian banks from SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. Altogether, EU restrictive measures now apply to a total of 862 individuals and 53 entities.