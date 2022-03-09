Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: US bans Russian oil imports; global brands shun Moscow

A view shows houses destroyed by shelling, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine March 8, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. (Andrey Mozgovoy/via Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine crisis: The US bans Russian crude; Britain to phase out purchases; All Indian students moved out of Ukraine's Sumy. Follow this space for the latest updates:
US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports, a significant move in piling pressure on President Vladimir Putin to halt his devastating assault on Ukraine. Ukraine's government accused Russian forces of shelling a humanitarian corridor that Moscow had promised to open to let residents flee the besieged port of Mariupol. A deputy prime minister said the humanitarian situation there was catastrophic.
The civilian death toll in the conflict mounted. And with the war in its 13th day, the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries surged past 2 million.
People cook outdoors for the Ukrainian servicemen and civil defense members serving in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP)
"Russia may continue to grind out its advance at a horrible price, but this much is already clear: Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Putin may be able to take a city, but he'll never be able to hold the country," he said.
Addressing Britain's parliament via videolink, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the world to increase the sanctions. He said his people would fight to the end against the Russian invaders but it needed help, including no-fly zones. "The question for us now is to be or not to be," said Zelenskiy, quoting Shakespeare. "I can give you a definitive answer: it's definitely to be."
Lawmakers gave him a standing ovation, although at least one said later that a no-fly zone was out of the question as it could lead to a wider European war. Western sanctions imposed over the invasion have already cut Russia off from global trade and financial markets. But Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil and natural gas and till now these exports had been exempted from international sanctions.
Announcing the US ban, Biden said: "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine." The United States is not a leading buyer of Russian oil but Biden has worked with allies in Europe, who are far more reliant on it, to isolate Russia's energy-heavy economy.
Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament, said the measures would hurt Europe while helping the United States. "By promoting sanctions against Russian energy resources, Washington is seeking to occupy the European market," he said in an online post. Britain announced it would also phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022.
The United States rejected a surprise offer by NATO ally Poland Tuesday to transfer its Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a US base in Germany as a way to replenish Ukraine's air force in its defense against invading Russian forces.
The United States has sought to speed weapons deliveries to Ukraine. But the prospect of flying combat aircraft from NATO territory into the war zone "raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance," the Pentagon said.
NATO has said it does not want direct conflict with Russia, a fellow nuclear-armed power, and President Joe Biden has ruled out sending US troops into Ukraine to fight, something the Pentagon has said would apply to troops on the ground or in the air, flying missions.
"It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said of Poland's proposal."We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one." (Reuters)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Tuesday called on British MPs to recognise Russia as a "terrorist country" following President Vladimir Putin's attack on his nation and called for tougher sanctions to "make sure our skies are safe".
The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a "historic" address to the House of Commons via videolink, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament. "We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris," said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Read more)
Biden's move to ban oil imports from Russia will further increase crude oil prices, which in turn will stoke inflation across the world — particularly in the US and its allied nations in Europe, which are already reeling from inflation rates that are at their highest in decades. That is because Russia is the world’s second-largest producer of oil as well as the second-largest exporter.
The key question is: Can that gap be met? If so, to what extent and how soon? Moreover, unlike the US, Europe is heavily dependent on oil and natural gas imports from Russia. Can a US ban drive a wedge between its own foreign policy goals and those of its allies in Europe? (Read more)
According to the Ukrainian State Center for International Education, there were 80,470 foreign students pursuing higher education in Ukraine in 2019, the most recent year for which official numbers are available. At the turn of the millennium, 18,000 foreign students were studying in Ukraine, which rose to 53,664 by 2011.
A break-up of the nationalities of those enrolled in 2019 show that around 23% — a little over 18,000 students —were from India, followed by 10.2% from Morocco, 6.8% from Azerbaijan, 6.6% from Turkmenistan and 5.4% from Nigeria. (Read more)
Ukrainian troops repulsed efforts by Russian forces to enter the eastern city of Kharkiv Tuesday and foiled a planned operation by 120 Russian paratroopers near the border, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.
The paratroopers landed by the Ukrainian border town of Vovchansk, around 50 kilometres northeast of Kharkiv, but were routed by Ukrainian forces, he said in televised comments. (Reuters)
All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Tuesday.
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian students moved out of Sumy were being taken to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Poltava is at a distance of about 175 km from Sumy.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric — ubiquitous global brands and symbols of US corporate might — all have announced they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
McDonald's is among those to take the biggest financial hit. Unlike Starbucks and other fast food companies like KFC and Pizza Hut, whose Russian locations are owned by franchisees, McDonald's owns 84 per cent of its Russian stores. McDonald's has also temporarily closed 108 restaurants it owns in Ukraine and continues to pay those employees. (AP)
Russia's war against Ukraine has hurt American families with gas prices shooting up and it is going to rise further, US President Joe Biden said after announcing a ban on the import of Russian oil and gas.
Biden, however, promised of doing everything he can to minimise "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's price hike here at home".