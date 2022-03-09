Russia-Ukraine crisis Live: US bans Russian oil imports; global brands shun Moscow

Russia Ukraine War Crisis Live: US President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt the assault on Ukraine, and more global brands including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola stopped sales in Russia. Ukraine’s government accused Russia of shelling a humanitarian corridor it had promised in Mariupol.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has hurt American families with gas prices shooting up and it is going to rise further, Biden said after announcing the import ban. He, however, promised of doing everything he can to minimise “Putin’s price hike here at home”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday that ll Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian students moved out of Sumy were being taken to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Poltava is at a distance of about 175 km from Sumy.