Thursday, March 17, 2022
Ukraine swapped nine Russian soldiers to free detained mayor, says report

The office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said mayor Ivan Fedorov had been released but gave no details.

By: Reuters |
Updated: March 17, 2022 7:56:38 am
People protest the abduction of Mayor Ivan Fedorov, outside the Melitopol regional administration building, after he was reportedly taken away by Russian forces, during their ongoing invasion, in Melitopol, Ukraine in this still image obtained from handout video released March 12, 2022. (Courtesy of Deputy Head for President's Office, Ukraine/Handout via Reuters)

Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to secure the freedom of the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was detained last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a senior official as saying on Wednesday.

“Ivan Fedorov was released from Russian captivity … for him, Russia received nine captured soldiers who were born in 2002 and 2003. These are actually children,” Interfax Ukraine quoted Zelenskyy press aide Darya Zarivnaya as saying.

Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.

