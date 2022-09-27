scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine on Sept. 30, says UK

The referendums currently underway within these territories are scheduled to conclude on Sept. 27, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Twitter.

A service member of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum on the joining of DPR to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2022. (Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to announce the accession of occupied regions of Ukraine to the Russian Federation during his address to parliament on Sept. 30, the British Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

“Russia’s leaders almost certainly hope that any accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the special military operation and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict”, it said.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 12:29:47 pm
Use of 'mashaal' in rallies, processions at Southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony, Jamia Nagar prohibited

