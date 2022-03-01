Ukraine war videos and photos: Ukrainians escape to safety, protests across world

As a 40-mile Russian convoy stands at the doors of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, visuals show several citizens evacuating to neighbouring countries even as some stay back to take up arms. Across the world, people have come out on the streets to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault, demanding an end to the war.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s happening:

Even as deliberations between both sides yielded only agreements to keep talking, an explosion struck Independence Square in Kharkiv, a video shared by Kyiv Independence showed. Kharkiv met with a deadly rocket assault on Monday, killing at least nine and injuring several others.

⚡️ Russian forces have struck Independence Square in central Kharkiv with a powerful explosion. According to a video of the event, the blast detonated right in front of the headquarters of the Kharkiv Oblast government. Video: Ukraine NOW/Telegram pic.twitter.com/poZjYcjRjD — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 1, 2022

News agency Reuters on Tuesday shared a video from Donetsk — one of the regions in eastern Ukraine in contention in this war — showing a burning building. A resident of Donetsk says that there was firing in their direction but there was no one to protect them. Burning buildings, broken windows and scorched cars can be seen in the video, following shelling in the city.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – ‘They were firing at us, but we didn’t hear a single shot in that direction. Who is protecting us?’ a Donetsk resident asked as buildings were on fire after shelling in the city of Donetsk pic.twitter.com/HTtE5J9rpe — Reuters (@Reuters) March 1, 2022

In satellite imagery shared by news agency AP, a Russian military convoy can be seen covering a stretch of the road near Invankiv, Ukraine. Satellite images also show smoke clouds from damaged buildings amid the assault.

Satellite imagery from Maxar shows the scale of Russia’s deployment in Ukraine and the damage caused by attacks. Follow @AP coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war here: https://t.co/sykzQLK3Kt pic.twitter.com/c8ScngxFFk — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, with the threat of Russian invasion looming in Kyiv, several Ukrainians fled the country. According to United Nations, 5,00,000 people have already escaped. A video shared by AP shows refugees being welcomed to Przemysl in southeast Poland on Monday.

VIDEO: The U.N. says more than 500,000 people have already escaped the war in Ukraine. Many are going to places like Przemysl in southeast Poland, where firefighters are helping welcome the new arrivals. (Removes garble) Full story: https://t.co/ZLnmm1aJwR pic.twitter.com/XF90lDQ0Ga — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2022

While several Ukrainians have fled to Poland and Hungary, Indian students still stuck in the country have alleged that they are being pushed back from the border. India has decided to send four Union Ministers to Ukraine’s neighbours to coordinate the evacuation process.

People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, February 28, 2022. (Reuters) People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

News coverage of Ukrainian refugees was also met with criticism over social media as well as by the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association, which noted the “orientalist” and “racist” nature of the West’s reportage on the crisis.

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, February 28, 2022. (Reuters) A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

However, others have stayed back in the country taking up arms and military training to defend their country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had at the beginning of conflict stated that anyone who wishes to join the military in its defence will be provided arms. He has also invited volunteers from outside the country.

A video shared by AP showed military reservists being trained in south Kyiv.

VIDEO: In a rush to join the fight, Ukrainian reservists are taught combat basics in a town south of Kyiv. Full story: https://t.co/RiC0z4yC0t pic.twitter.com/1g9RtOOJg8 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2022

Elsewhere, protests continued demanding an end to the war. Several protests targetted Putin, comparing him to Hitler.