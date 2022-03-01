scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Ukraine war videos and photos: Ukrainians escape to safety, protests across world

Even as deliberations between both sides yielded only agreements to keep talking, an explosion struck Independence Square in Kharkiv, a video shared by Kyiv Independence showed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022 1:31:11 pm
People hold flares with the colors of the Ukrainian flag as Ukrainians and supporters hold an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mexico City, Mexico February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

As a 40-mile Russian convoy stands at the doors of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, visuals show several citizens evacuating to neighbouring countries even as some stay back to take up arms. Across the world, people have come out on the streets to protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault, demanding an end to the war.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s happening:

Even as deliberations between both sides yielded only agreements to keep talking, an explosion struck Independence Square in Kharkiv, a video shared by Kyiv Independence showed. Kharkiv met with a deadly rocket assault on Monday, killing at least nine and injuring several others.

News agency Reuters on Tuesday shared a video from Donetsk — one of the regions in eastern Ukraine in contention in this war — showing a burning building. A resident of Donetsk says that there was firing in their direction but there was no one to protect them. Burning buildings, broken windows and scorched cars can be seen in the video, following shelling in the city.

In satellite imagery shared by news agency AP, a Russian military convoy can be seen covering a stretch of the road near Invankiv, Ukraine. Satellite images also show smoke clouds from damaged buildings amid the assault.

Meanwhile, with the threat of Russian invasion looming in Kyiv, several Ukrainians fled the country. According to United Nations,  5,00,000 people have already escaped. A video shared by AP shows refugees being welcomed to Przemysl in southeast Poland on Monday.

While several Ukrainians have fled to Poland and Hungary, Indian students still stuck in the country have alleged that they are being pushed back from the border. India has decided to send four Union Ministers to Ukraine’s neighbours to coordinate the evacuation process.

People who have fled the Russian invasion in Ukraine wait to board a bus bound for a refugee centre established in Przemysl, in Medyka, Poland, February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

News coverage of Ukrainian refugees was also met with criticism over social media as well as by the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association, which noted the “orientalist” and “racist” nature of the West’s reportage on the crisis.

A refugee child fleeing from Ukraine gestures when waiting for transport at Nyugati station, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary, February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

However, others have stayed back in the country taking up arms and military training to defend their country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had at the beginning of conflict stated that anyone who wishes to join the military in its defence will be provided arms. He has also invited volunteers from outside the country.

A video shared by AP showed military reservists being trained in south Kyiv.

Elsewhere, protests continued demanding an end to the war. Several protests targetted Putin, comparing him to Hitler.

Demonstrators attend a rally in support of Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at Safra Square in Jerusalem, February 28, 2022. (Reuters)

