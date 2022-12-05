scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Ukraine reports new barrage of Russian strikes

Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih.

(Firefighters work outside an office building destroyed in shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, Ukraine on December 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: Reuters)

Ukrainian officials are reporting a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country.

Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water.

“The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on Telegram.

Air raid alerts sounded across the country, and authorities urged people to take shelter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Iran’s morality police’ ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...

A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, said Russia launched land-based missiles from southern Russia and shipborne missiles from the Caspian and Black seas.

Russian strategic bombers also launched missiles, he said.

Ihnat said that the Russians could attack in several waves to make it more difficult for the Ukrainian air defences to shoot down the missiles.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 08:21:48 pm
Next Story

MBA student arrest: Main supplier nabbed from Kullu, 5 kg charas recovered

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close