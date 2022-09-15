scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Ukraine President Zelenskyy in car accident, no serious injuries

A passenger vehicle collided with the president's motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, Zelenskyy's spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speech 100 days of Russian invasion Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, June 3, 2022. (AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.

Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.

The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Zelenskyy was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:52:49 am
Why are more Pakistani women choosing to divorce?

