Ukraine President Zelenskyy’s life story told in new comic book

Thursday, May 19, 2022
The comic book tells the story of how Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

By: Reuters |
Updated: May 19, 2022 1:22:38 pm
Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a comic book by TidalWave Productions (Reuters)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s life story – from comedian to war-time leader – has been given the graphic novel treatment in TidalWave Comics’ latest biography, “Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.”

The 22-page glossy, released on Wednesday, tells the story of how Zelenskyy, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He had no political experience when he took office as the country’s sixth president.

Handout image of a comic book page about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, obtained on May 17, 2022. (Reuters)

“Who is he? What makes him tick? Why is he the right leader for Ukraine at this moment? Those are the things I was curious about when I started the research,” said writer Michael Frizell.

The artist, Pablo Martinena, has also drawn biographies on David Beckham, Nelson Mandela and Donald Trump.

“This book means a lot to me because of my Ukrainian heritage,” US-based publisher Darren G. Davis said in a statement.

Handout image of a comic book page about Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, obtained on May 17, 2022. (Reuters)

“Both sets of my grandparents immigrated from Ukraine. I wanted to use this medium to not only tell a story but to somehow donate to the cause at the same time.”

A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to the International Red Cross.

