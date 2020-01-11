Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian plane, blames ‘human error’

General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran

Days after 176 people were killed in a Boeing 737 crash on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran Saturday admitted to “unintentionally” shooting down the aircraft. In a statement released by its military, it blamed “human error” for the accident and said those responsible would be held accountable.

The jetliner, operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, crashed just after takeoff on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at US forces in Iraq.

US and allied intelligence assessments have suggested that Iranian missiles brought down the plane, most likely by accident, amid the heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo became the first American official to publicly confirm the disclosures. Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Friday, The New York Times also released a video that appeared to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane near Tehran’s airport. A small explosion occurred when what appears to be a missile hit the plane above Parand, a city near the airport, but the plane did not explode, the video showed. The jet continued flying for several minutes and turned back toward the airport, The Times has determined. The plane, which by then had stopped transmitting its signal, flew toward the airport ablaze before it exploded and crashed quickly, other videos verified by The Times showed.

Visual and sonic clues in the footage also matched flight path information and satellite imagery of the area near where the plane crashed. The satellite images were taken on Thursday and provided to The Times by Maxar Technologies, a space technology company.

Ukraine’s main intelligence agency, known as the SBU, said only that it had narrowed the cause of the crash to a missile strike or a terrorist act and that it could not confirm Western intelligence that an Iranian missile system was likely to blame. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the Western governments had not initially shared the evidence underpinning their assessments that Iran had brought down the Ukrainian jet, though later a spokeswoman said that US officials had handed over more information.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

This is a developing story

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App