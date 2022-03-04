Ukraine nuclear plant attack: all you want to know

A week into the Ukraine invasion, Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, setting off worries of a potential nuclear incident. Ukrainian authorities said that the plant was taken after intense fighting, triggering a fire in a building at the complex. The fire was eventually brought under control.

The Ukrainian regional authority confirmed in a Facebook post that Russian forces had captured the plant and said personnel were monitoring the condition of power units to ensure they could operate safely.

How the attack unfolded

Prior to the shelling, the Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday, according to the news agency Associated Press.

Later, a live-streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the Zaporizhzhia plant showed what appeared to be armoured vehicles rolling into the facility’s parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.

Then there were what appeared to be muzzle flashes from vehicles, followed by nearly simultaneous explosions in surrounding buildings, said the AP report, followed by visuals of smoke rising into the frame and drifting away.

A video feed from the plant verified by Reuters showed shelling and smoke rising near a five-storey building at the plant compound. The footage shot at night showed one building aflame, and a volley of incoming shells, before a large candescent ball lit up the sky, exploding beside a car park and sending smoke billowing across the compound, as per a Reuters report.

The Zaporizhzhia plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is one of Europe’s biggest energy producers, accounting for 25% of the region’s energy needs. Situated at Enerhodar in southern Ukraine, it has six pressurised water reactor units of 1,000 MW gross electric capacity each and was built between 1984 and 1995.

According to the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine, the plant generates 40-42 billion kWh which accounts for one-fifth of the average annual electricity production in Ukraine and for almost 47% of electricity generated by Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

It said that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest nuclear power plant both in Ukraine and Europe. Located on the banks of the Kakhovka water reservoir, four of the six VVER-1000 type power units were put into operation between 1984 and 1987. The fifth and sixth units were started up in 1989 and 1995 respectively.

What is the status now?

Ukrainian authorities have said that the plant is under Kremlin’s control. After initial hours of uncertainty, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said essential equipment at the plant was unaffected with no change in radiation levels. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station “are protected by robust containment structures and reactors are being safely shut down”.

Ukraine’s state nuclear regulator said that no changes in radiation levels have been recorded so far. It said staff are studying the site to check for other damage to the compartment of reactor No. 1 at the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar.

In a statement on Facebook, the regulator stressed the importance of maintaining the ability to cool nuclear fuel, saying the loss of such ability could lead to an accident even worse than the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world’s worst nuclear disaster, or the 2011 Fukushima meltdowns in Japan, said a report by news agency Associated Press. The regulator also noted that there is a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel at the site, though there was no sign that the facility was hit by shelling.

Reactions

Several nuclear experts told the Associated Press that they were worried but not panicked about the damage to the power station, indicating that the situation is not severe. Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells fell directly on the facility and set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, he said.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among the world leaders who expressed concern. Both spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and issued statements asking Russia to cease its attacks.

Reacting to the news of the fire, Zelensky accused Russia of attempting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster. “No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units,” he said in a short video message. “This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he added, according to an AFP report.

