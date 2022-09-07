scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news agency Ukrinform, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian army's commander in chief, said the strikes had been carried out by missiles or rockets, without elaborating

A satellite image by Planet Labs PBC shows Saki Air Base after an explosion there on August 10, 2022, in the Crimean Peninsula, the Black Sea peninsula seized from Ukraine by Russia and annexed in March 2014. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Ukraine’s top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month.

In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news agency Ukrinform, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian army’s commander in chief, said the strikes had been carried out by missiles or rockets, without elaborating.

Ukraine has until now only hinted at its involvement in the Crimea strikes, with one senior official anonymously telling Reuters that the air base explosions were the work of Ukrainian saboteurs on the ground. Writing about Ukraine’s response to what the op-ed said was Moscow’s strategy of “distancing” the war from Russian citizens, Zaluzhnyi and Zaborodskyi wrote of “the successful efforts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to physically transfer hostilities to… Crimea.” We are talking about a series of successful rocket strikes against the enemy’s Crimean air bases, first of all, the Saky airfield,” the article said. A footnote clarified that the Saky attack was a “combined strike” that took place on Aug. 9 and took ten Russian warplanes “out of action.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...Premium
Election Watch | A familiar name has cropped up as BJP takes on AAP in Gu...
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024Premium
BJP brass to ministers: Strengthen organisation for success in 2024
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 carsPremium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in IndiaPremium
Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:47:48 pm
Next Story

Inouye Telescope shows the sun like we have never seen it before

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan
Asia Cup LIVE

Zazai, Gurbaz start for Afghanistan

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Delhi in bottom one-third of states with students lacking basic numeracy skills: Survey

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: Uttarakhand Waqf chief

Will buy own ‘Dhakad Dhami’ bulldozer: Uttarakhand Waqf chief

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

4% Muslim quota: Congress turns up heat on BJP-wary KCR, Jagan

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8 expected

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

NEET UG result: NTA assigns fictitious roll numbers for 'secrecy' during evaluation

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Mumbai court rejects Vidhie Mukerjea’s plea to stay with mother Indrani

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India
S Y Quraishi writes

Revdi culture debate: Why we need freebies in India

Premium
Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Premium
'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement