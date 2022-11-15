scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Two explosions heard in Ukraine’s capital, smoke rising over city

The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivered a video address to leaders of the Group of 20 nations who are meeting in Bali.

Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose," Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.

At least two explosions were heard in Kyiv on Tuesday and smoke could be seen rising over the city, a Reuters correspondent in the Ukrainian capital said.

“Russia responds to @Zelenskiy’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 07:24:31 pm
