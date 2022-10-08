scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

It was not immediately clear what caused the Kharkiv blasts or what was hit.

An Ukrainian soldier looks out from a tank, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 28, 2022. (REUTERS/File)

A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke in the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

The blasts came as Russia concentrated attacks on Friday in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

It was not immediately clear what caused the Kharkiv blasts or what was hit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
There are no poor people, only people in poor placesPremium
There are no poor people, only people in poor places
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...Premium
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:14:10 am
Next Story

Maharashtra: 10 dead, 24 injured after bus hits truck, catches fire

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement