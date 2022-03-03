Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion, says Ukrainian official

0 Comment(s) *
Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday.
A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing.
