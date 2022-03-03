scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion, says Ukrainian official

A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said hundreds of Russians have been taken prisoner including senior officers.

By: Reuters | Lviv |
March 3, 2022 8:55:45 am
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022. (AP)

Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday.

A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing.

 

