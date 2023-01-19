scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

Ukrainian interior minister killed in helicopter crash, Zelenskyy orders probe

Ukrainian officials have not suggested the crash was an attack by Russian forces waging war in Ukraine. Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said it could take several weeks to investigate the disaster.

The remains of the helicopter are carried on a truck after it crashed, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, January 18, 2023. (Reuters Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne)

A helicopter crashed in fog near a nursery outside Kyiv on Wednesday, killing 14 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a “terrible tragedy,” before calling for an investigation. The crash set off a large fire, and an entire side of the local nursery building was charred. The Kyiv region’s governor said children and staff had been in the nursery at the time of the crash shortly after 8 a.m. (0600 GMT).

Several bodies lay on the ground of a courtyard, their boots sticking out from under blankets, after the helicopter – described by the air force spokesperson as a French Super Puma – slammed into a building in Brovary, northeast of the capital.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said he had asked the country’s SBU intelligence service to launch a criminal investigation.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi died along with his first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry’s state secretary. Monastyrskyi was 42 and had been interior minister since July 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student count at record high, but big dip in learning
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student count at record high, but big dip in learning
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Ukrainian officials have not suggested the crash was an attack by Russian forces waging war in Ukraine. Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said it could take several weeks to investigate the disaster.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, speaks with Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP/File)

“Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. “The pain is unspeakable.”

The SBU said it was considering several possible causes, including a breach of flight rules, a technical malfunction and the intentional destruction of the helicopter.

Advertisement

“We saw wounded people, we saw children. There was a lot of fog here, everything was strewn all around. We could hear screams, we ran towards them,” said Hlib, a 17-year-old resident.

“We took the children and passed them over the fence, away from the nursery as it was on fire, especially the second floor,” he said near the nursery, where people left flowers and soft toys at a small makeshift memorial.

A subdued Zelenskiy expressed gratitude to passersby and nursery employees for safeguarding the children during nearly nine hours of rescue efforts.

Advertisement

“This has been a dreadful day which we must get through and must endure. And we will endure it,” he said in his address, singling out childcare workers by name.

“To Miss Ruslana, Miss Olena, Miss Tamara, Miss Kateryna, all those working in the nursery, thank you!” he said.

The crash was another blow to Ukraine, days after 45 people were killed in an apartment block hit during a missile attack on the east-central city of Dnipro.

C Raja Mohan writes |In light of China-Russia alliance and Ukraine conflict, India and the new Eurasia

Police chief appointed 

The government quickly named national police chief Ihor Klymenko as acting interior minister.

Advertisement

The State Emergency Service put the death toll at 14, including the three helicopter crew and six others on board. One child was killed on the ground and 11 other children were among 25 injured people, it said.

Vitaliy, a 56-year-old resident, said he saw the helicopter fall quickly and crash onto the grounds of the nursery in the centre of a residential courtyard.

Advertisement

The helicopter wreckage later lay crumpled by an apartment block, rotor blades resting against the entrance.

From the NYT |What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Above the charred entrance to the two-storey nursery building was a gaping hole several feet wide.

Advertisement

“There was no explosion. I thought it was the engine from a rocket or something like that, something very large, about 10 metres tall,” Vitaliy said.

Two other witnesses described seeing an object hurtling towards the nursery from a northwesterly direction.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 07:49 IST
Next Story

Mamata takes on Himanta Biswa Sarma: ‘Why should de facto PM from Guwahati run North East?”

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close