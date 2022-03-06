scorecardresearch
Ukraine exodus is fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since WW2 – UNHCR chief

Meanwhile, more than 11,000 Russian troops have been killed since Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the Ukrainian armed forces’ general staff said on Sunday.

March 6, 2022
March 6, 2022 6:48:57 pm
Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees gestures during a briefing for the launch of the humanitarian appeals in support of the people of Ukraine at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. (Reuters)

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday.

“More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in 10 days — the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II,” he tweeted.

