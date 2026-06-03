Ukraine drones hit St Petersburg oil terminal as Putin’s ‘Russian Davos’ opens

Ukrainian drones struck an oil terminal and a naval facility in Russia’s St Petersburg on Wednesday, hours before the opening of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a flagship annual event often described as President Vladimir Putin’s “Russian Davos”. The attacks damaged infrastructure in multiple districts of the city and injured several people, according to Russian authorities. According to Reuters, the strikes marked one of the most significant Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia’s second-largest city in recent months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukrainian forces had targeted the St Petersburg oil terminal and the naval base at Kronstadt, where Russia’s Baltic Fleet is stationed. Zelenskyy said the strikes were aimed at military-related infrastructure and formed part of Kyiv’s long-range campaign against Russian military and energy assets, Reuters reported.

Russian officials said air defence systems intercepted dozens of drones over the Leningrad region overnight, while videos circulating on social media showed explosions, anti-aircraft fire and smoke rising from facilities in and around the city. Reuters reported that Governor Alexander Beglov said several infrastructure sites were damaged, though there were no reports of fatalities.

Airport operations disrupted amid security concerns

The attacks also disrupted operations at St Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport, where flight restrictions led to delays and cancellations. According to Reuters, more than 30 flights were affected as authorities tightened security measures around the city hosting the four-day economic forum.

According to AFP, residents in several districts heard explosions overnight as emergency services responded to the drone strikes. Authorities urged people to remain calm while security forces assessed the damage and monitored the airspace around the city.

Strike coincides with Russia’s flagship economic forum

SPIEF, which began on Wednesday, is one of Russia’s most prominent economic gatherings and has been used by Putin to showcase investment opportunities and international partnerships. Reuters reported that this year’s forum is taking place against the backdrop of a slowing Russian economy, continued Western sanctions and an intensifying war with Ukraine.

The annual event, often compared to the World Economic Forum in Davos, is expected to attract government officials, business leaders and foreign delegates despite Russia’s ongoing international isolation. According to Reuters, Putin is scheduled to deliver a keynote address later this week.

Story continues below this ad

Part of wider campaign against Russian infrastructure

The St Petersburg strike is the latest in a series of Ukrainian attacks targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure. Multiple recent drones strikes have hit Russian refineries, fuel depots and export facilities as Kyiv seeks to weaken Moscow’s energy revenues and military logistics network.

The drone attack came a day after Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone barrage on Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, killing and injuring civilians. According to Reuters, the exchange of long-range strikes highlights the continuing escalation of the conflict, which has increasingly seen both sides target strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.