Ukraine drone attack sparks fire on Liberian-flagged oil tanker carrying Indian crew

All 23 Indian nationals aboard the vessel were rescued after the incident, with no injuries reported among the crew, officials said.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 08:48 AM IST
Ukraine struck an oil tanker off Russia’s southern coast near Sochi, triggering a huge fire and black smoke cloud, according to reports.Ukraine struck an oil tanker off Russia’s southern coast near Sochi, triggering a huge fire and black smoke cloud, according to reports. (Photo/X @HormuzLetter)
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Ukraine hit an oil tanker off Russia’s Black Sea coast on Tuesday evening (Oct 6), carrying an all-Indian crew, triggering a huge fire and a cloud of black smoke.

Russia’s transport ministry said that a Liberian-flagged tanker was attacked by “naval drones” and that “crude oil is burning openly in the waters of the Black Sea.”

The blaze was reportedly so intense that the firefighters were initially unable to tackle it.

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All 23 Indian nationals aboard the vessel were rescued following the incident, with no injuries reported, the authorities said.

The incident took place near Sochi, Russia’s popular resort city on the Black Sea coast, which houses a population close to 500,000.

Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin convened an emergency response headquarters as officials said that sufficient personnel and equipment were deployed to manage the incident.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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