Ukraine drone attack sparks fire on Liberian-flagged oil tanker carrying Indian crew

Ukraine struck an oil tanker off Russia’s southern coast near Sochi, triggering a huge fire and black smoke cloud, according to reports. (Photo/X @HormuzLetter)

Ukraine hit an oil tanker off Russia’s Black Sea coast on Tuesday evening (Oct 6), carrying an all-Indian crew, triggering a huge fire and a cloud of black smoke.

Russia’s transport ministry said that a Liberian-flagged tanker was attacked by “naval drones” and that “crude oil is burning openly in the waters of the Black Sea.”

The blaze was reportedly so intense that the firefighters were initially unable to tackle it.

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All 23 Indian nationals aboard the vessel were rescued following the incident, with no injuries reported, the authorities said.

The incident took place near Sochi, Russia’s popular resort city on the Black Sea coast, which houses a population close to 500,000.