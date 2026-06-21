Ferry service suspended, oil terminal ablaze: Ukraine drone attack kills 5 in Russia

Ukraine launched several drones targeting the Russian-controlled peninsula of ​Crimea, killing four people and wounding 28 others, according to the ​Russian-installed governor.

In a separate incident, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person on a passenger ferry in Russia’s Krasnodar region and set ​an oil terminal on fire, said the local authorities.

The ferry service across ​the ​Kerch ​Strait, which separates Crimea from ​the Krasnodar region, has been suspended temporarily.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a long-range drone strike successfully targeted an oil-processing facility in Russia’s Tyumen region, located over 2,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s border.

Zelenskyy said that the operation was carried out by the newly upgraded ‘Fire Point’ (FP) drones, which he noted were capable of reaching a 3,000-kilometre range.