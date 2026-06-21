Ferry service suspended, oil terminal ablaze: Ukraine drone attack kills 5 in Russia

Ukraine launched several drones targeting the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, killing four people and wounding 28 others, according to the Russian-installed governor.
In a separate incident, a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person on a passenger ferry in Russia’s Krasnodar region and set an oil terminal on fire, said the local authorities.
The ferry service across the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from the Krasnodar region, has been suspended temporarily.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a long-range drone strike successfully targeted an oil-processing facility in Russia’s Tyumen region, located over 2,000 kilometres from Ukraine’s border.
Zelenskyy said that the operation was carried out by the newly upgraded ‘Fire Point’ (FP) drones, which he noted were capable of reaching a 3,000-kilometre range.
“Our long-range sanctions have reached Russia’s Tyumen region – another oil-processing facility, over 2,000 kilometers from our state border. An effective strike. The job was carried out by the new, upgraded FP drones that can now reach targets at distances of 3,000 kilometers. I am grateful to the Fire Point engineers,” Zelenskyy said.
Our long-range sanctions have reached Russia’s Tyumen region – another oil-processing facility, over 2,000 kilometers from our state border. An effective strike.
The job was carried out by the new, upgraded FP drones that can now reach targets at distances of 3,000 kilometers.… pic.twitter.com/jmsYjaD1uH
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 20, 2026
“Our mid-range strikes against military targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are also ongoing and having a real impact on Russian military logistics,” he added.
‘Justified response to Russian attacks’
The attack comes after several Ukrainian drones hit multiple locations across Moscow, setting ablaze an oil refinery on Thursday (Jun 18).
Story continues below this ad
The missile salvo prompted the Russian capital’s airport to suspend flights. The traffic on the city’s ring road, near the oil refinery, was also halted.
The Russian authorities said that the country’s air defence systems intercepted and downed 555 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions over several regions overnight.
“Air defence forces are continuing to repel a large-scale attack. Several drones managed to reach the [Moscow oil refinery],” said Sergei Sobyanin, Moscow’s mayor. He said that a shopping centre was also damaged in the strikes.
Zelenskyy, confirming the strikes, said that his forces struck the Moscow oil refinery for the second time this week, as well as targets in Rostov and occupied regions.
Story continues below this ad
Calling the operations a justified response to Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian communities, he thanked his country’s defence and intelligence sectors for crippling Russia’s war infrastructure.
“Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region – for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors’ work against facilities that sustain Russia’s war machine,” Zelenskyy said.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More