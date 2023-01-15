scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Ukraine: Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment building rises to 14 says governor

Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after the Saturday afternoon attack that injured at last 64, Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said.

Rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors, the regional governor said early on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/@DefenceU)
Listen to this article
Ukraine: Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro apartment building rises to 14 says governor
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The death toll from a Russian missile attack that destroyed an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 14, while rescuers toiled through the night searching for survivors, the regional governor said early on Sunday.

“The search operation is ongoing,” Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region of east-central Ukraine, wrote at 2:50 a.m. (0050 GMT) on the Telegram messaging app.

Some 38 people had been rescued, about two dozen were missing and an unknown number of residents remained trapped under a massive pile of debris after the Saturday afternoon attack that injured at last 64, Reznichenko said.

The strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other places, restricting power supply at the height of winter for the capital and large swaths of the country for the coming days, officials warned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

The strikes – Russia’s largest wave of attacks on Ukraine in two weeks – came as the country was observing the traditional New Year.

As ground fighting continued in Ukraine’s east, Britain followed France and Poland with promises of further weapons, saying it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks and artillery support. The moves add pressure on Germany to follow suit as Kyiv’s continues to plea for advanced military equipment.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his advisers have “analysed the military picture, looked at the strategic impact of the UK’s support and identified a window where he thinks the UK and its allies can have maximum impact,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow calls “a special military operation”, but which Ukraine and its allies say is an unprovoked aggression that has since killed thousands, displaced millions and turned much of cities such as Dnipro into rubble.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
Next Story

Russia sets new contingency plan for crew of damaged space capsule

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close