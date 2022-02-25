It’s a de-escalatory move, not aimed at occupation, says Russia envoy

Russia’s military operation in Ukraine is a “de-escalatory move” as their army is stepping into Donetsk and Luhansk only to save the people of these regions and that they have no intention of occupying the neighbouring nation, Russian envoy to India Roman Babushkin said on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, hours after the Russian action invited condemnation from across the world, Babushkin, who is the charge d’affaires at the Russian embassy in New Delhi, said, “It’s not an escalation. The escalation took place in the last eight years. What the Russian military has done is actually a de-escalatory move.”

Babushkin, who is serving his second stint in New Delhi, added, “These are targeted military operations. Neither cities nor civilians are being targeted. The ordinary civilians in Ukraine have nothing to worry about. We will be targeting only Ukrainian defence structures.”

On the sanctions by the Western countries, the Russian envoy said, “There have been so many threats of sanctions over the last several years. Now, it has become a routine.”

On the safety of Indian students in Ukraine, he said, “That’s not our domain. It will be better to approach the authorities in Kiev. As I said, our military is not targeting the civilians.”

The airports in Ukraine bordering Russia have been shut, he said.

“The Russian action fully corresponds with the international law, including the principle of self-determination. Free expression and the will of the people are the highest forms of democracy. Same is the case with Crimean people.”

“As far as the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity are concerned, let us not forget the unanimously adopted UN declaration on the principles of international law of 1970, which says that these principles should be strictly followed in respect of all states whose governments represent all peoples who live on their territories. Since 2014, it was clearly not the case with the authorities in Kiev,” he said.

Their response to those in the West who groundlessly blamed Russia for violations of international law is that they did not have moral right to do so, he added.

“They are obviously the ones who seriously undermine the international order by using unilateral sanctions, interfering in domestic affairs, practising regime-change policies and supporting revolutions,” the envoy alleged.