scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets troops near eastern front, says ‘all our people will be free’

During his visit near the front, one of several he has made in recent months, Zelenskyy decorated a number of servicemen.

Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, during his visit to Slavyansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited troops close to front lines in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday and expressed thanks to everyone involved in the war effort to mark the country’s Armed Forces Day.

Addressing servicemen later in the presidential palace in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said he had spent the day with troops in Donbas, theatre of the heaviest battles, and in Kharkiv region, where Ukrainians have retaken swathes of occupied territory from Russian forces who invaded more than nine months ago.

“Thousands of Ukrainians have given their lives so that the day might come when not a single occupying soldier will remain in our land and when all our people will be free,” Zelenskyy, clad in his trademark khaki green, told the gathering.

He offered thanks to medical staff and to parents of servicemen and welcomed home 60 prisoners of war returned in a swap with Russia, which calls its activities in Ukraine a “special military operation” to root out nationalists it considers dangerous. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory from its pro-Western neighbour.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing CongressPremium
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing Congress

During his visit near the front, one of several he has made in recent months, Zelenskyy decorated a number of servicemen.

Ukrainian servicewomen pose for a photo with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, during his visit to Slavyansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

“Thank you for this resilience and strength. You are an outpost of our independence,” he wrote in a Telegram post. “I believe that next time we will meet in our Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk,” he said, referring to regional capitals in eastern Ukraine seized by Moscow-backed proxies in 2014.

“I am sure in Crimea as well,” he said, mentioning the peninsula captured by pro-Moscow forces in 2014.

Advertisement
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, awards a serviceman during his visit to Sloviansk, Donbas region, Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Zelenskyy did not indicate exactly where he met the troops.

He also recorded a separate video in which he spoke in front of a huge sign with letters saying Sloviansk, a city held by Ukrainian forces near the besieged town of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian officials say fighting is raging around Bakhmut as Russian troops seek its capture to gain a greater foothold in Donbas following battlefield setbacks elsewhere.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 10:40:34 am
Next Story

‘Zero COVID,’ once ubiquitous, vanishes in China’s messy pivot

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close