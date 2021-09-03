UK vaccine advisers decide against COVID vaccine for young people between 12-15 years of age

The UK’s Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) will provide further advice on COVID-19 vaccination of young people aged between 12 to 15 years after the government’s vaccine advisory body on Friday did not give its green light for vaccinating those falling in the age group on health grounds.

The independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) concluded that the benefits are “insufficient” to support a universal offer of mass COVID vaccinations for all healthy children in this age group.

However, it has recommended that an even wider group of 12 to 15-year-olds with underlying health conditions should be given the COVID jab.

“The JCVI’s view is that overall, the health benefits from COVID-19 vaccination to healthy children aged 12 to 15 years are marginally greater than the potential harms,” said Wei Shen Lim, Chair of COVID-19 Immunisation for the JCVI.

“Taking a precautionary approach, this margin of benefit is considered too small to support universal COVID-19 vaccination for this age group at this time,” he said.

COVID-19 vaccinations in the UK are currently being offered to all adults aged 16 and over, with the JCVI tasked with looking at expanding this cohort.’