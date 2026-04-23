UK moves to phase out smoking: Anyone born after 2009 faces lifetime cigarette ban

Those below 18 may never be able to buy cigarettes in the UK (Representative image: Unsplash@possessedphotography)

Children aged 17 and under in Britain, along with those yet to be born, will never be able to legally purchase cigarettes after lawmakers backed sweeping new anti-smoking measures. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill introduces a rolling increase in the legal age for buying tobacco, rising by one year annually. This applies to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, effectively creating a lifelong ban for those age groups, reported news agency Reuters.

Set to receive royal assent next week, the legislation also imposes stricter rules on vaping. It bars the sale of vapes and nicotine products to under-18s and places tighter limits on advertising, product displays, giveaways and discounting.