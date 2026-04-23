UK moves to phase out smoking: Anyone born after 2009 faces lifetime cigarette ban

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Children aged 17 and under in Britain, along with those yet to be born, will never be able to legally purchase cigarettes after lawmakers backed sweeping new anti-smoking measures. The Tobacco and Vapes Bill introduces a rolling increase in the legal age for buying tobacco, rising by one year annually. This applies to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, effectively creating a lifelong ban for those age groups, reported news agency Reuters.
Set to receive royal assent next week, the legislation also imposes stricter rules on vaping. It bars the sale of vapes and nicotine products to under-18s and places tighter limits on advertising, product displays, giveaways and discounting.
The government says the move is aimed at cutting smoking rates and stopping young people from developing nicotine addiction, which in turn could reduce long-term strain on the National Health Service. Health Secretary Wes Streeting described the bill’s passage as a landmark step for public health, the Reuters report stated.
He said the policy would help ensure children grow up free from the harms of smoking, adding that prevention-focused reforms would save lives, ease pressure on healthcare services and support a healthier population.
Official data shows smoking is responsible for around 64,000 deaths and 400,000 hospital admissions each year in England. It costs the NHS roughly 3 billion annually, while broader economic losses exceed 20 billion.
Vaping has also drawn increasing scrutiny, particularly over concerns about rising use among young people and the risk of nicotine dependence.
Last year, the government outlawed single-use or disposable vapes, citing both youth uptake and environmental concerns. The new bill builds on that, giving ministers authority to regulate flavours and packaging of tobacco and vaping products through secondary legislation.
According to health charity Action on Smoking and Health, about 10% of adults in Great Britain, which amounts to roughly 5.5 million people, use vapes. Usage levels have remained largely steady since 2024, indicating that growth may be levelling off.
The charity estimates that about half of vape users are former smokers, while around 40% continue to smoke alongside vaping.
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