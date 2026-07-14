UK to declare Iran’s IRGC a terror organisation after rise in antisemitic attacks

Uniformed members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps wave a Shiite religious flag during the funeral procession of the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo)

The United Kingdom is set to declare Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist group and impose sanctions on the paramilitary organisation following a slew of antisemitic attacks.

The UK authorities had linked the IRGC and its proxies to a series of hostile activities on British soil, including suspected bombing plots and assassination attempts targeting Iranian dissidents, journalists, and activists living in Britain.

The British officials will also outlaw an Islamist militant group that claimed responsibility for the torching of four Jewish community ambulances in north London and for plotting attacks on Jewish-linked sites, including the Israeli Embassy.