UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion

The UK government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The decision follows an taxi explosion in Liverpool on Sunday that killed one.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the terror threat level had been raised because there had been two attacks in the space of a month.

British police said Monday an explosion in a taxi outside a hospital that killed a man is being treated as a terrorist incident, but the motive remains unclear.

Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast on Sunday at Liverpool Women’s Hospital involved an improvised explosive device.

The male passenger in the taxi died in the explosion, and the taxi driver was injured. Four men in their 20s have been detained under the Terrorism Act.