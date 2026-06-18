‘Stare at the wall’: Teen’s 4-word response to UK social media ban goes viral

UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended the ban, calling it the best way to keep the children safe online. (BBC Screenshot, Pexels, AP Photo)

What would you do if you were suddenly ousted from the world of social media? For one teenager from Britain, the choice is clear: stare at a wall.

The United Kingdom (UK)’s decision to ban social media for those less than 16 years of age is leading to a flood of reactions. But one of them has caught the fancy of the internet. When UK’s national public broadcaster, the BBC, reached out to gauge the reaction of under-16s to the social media ban, which is set to come into effect in early 2027, one school student expressed disbelief.

“I didn’t think it would actually happen. I did believe he [UK PM Keir Starmer, who announced the government’s decision] would chicken out and give it more time, a little more consideration. But, he seems pretty sure of it and I am not sure if I agree with him,” the bespectacled student wearing a school uniform said in the video that is now going viral.