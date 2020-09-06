Multiple stabbings reported in Birmingham, police say ‘major incident’

West Midlands Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre at around 00:30 BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday. (Representational Image)

A number of people have been stabbed in what the police described as a “major incident” in Birmingham city centre on Sunday, shortly after midnight. West Midlands Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing at around 00:30 BST (British Summer Time) on Sunday.

“We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today we were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, along with colleagues from the ambulance service. A number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after,” the West Midlands Police tweeted.

A statement from the police said it has been declared a “major incident”, implying that there has been serious harm or a security risk to the public. Special arrangements are in place for all of the emergency services to work together.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured received medical care,” the police said in another tweet.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything. At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident,” the statement further said.

People have been urged to stay away from the area and remain calm and vigilant.

