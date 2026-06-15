UK PM Starmer draws the line: social media banned for children under 16

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday said that the country will ban the use of most social media apps for children under the age of 16, early next year. Starmer called it a “big moment for the country” and emphasized that he will stand by future generations against technology companies that resist this change. The move is intended to protect children from harmful content and excessive screen time, according to the Associated Press.

“How we keep kids safe online is one of the biggest debates of our time. This is a choice about whose side we’re on: families across the country, or a status quo that isn’t working,” Starmer said.

The sweeping changes will “give kids their childhood back”, Starmer said, outlining measures against platforms including Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram, as well ⁠as ​gaming sites that allow strangers to communicate with children.

“It is clear to me a full ban is the right choice,” he told a press conference. “It will make a huge difference, it will make our children safer, it will make our children happier, it will give them more time, more security, more freedom to grow up, more opportunity”.

“Is there a situation in the offline world where you would just let your child pair up with a stranger, an adult that you don’t know anything about? No, so we’re taking action on that,” Starmer said.

What is the reason behind the policy?

The reason behind the policy is to ensure the safety of children and mitigate the risks associated with excessive screen time and scrolling addiction. Under the current policy, children below the age of 18 are banned from using AI chatbots to have romantic or sexual conversations. The ban ensures that children are not dependent on parasocial relationships with AI. The emotional addiction to AI can displace the human need for connection, hampering safe emotional growth.

The action is part of an execution plan, amid parents’ growing concern about excessive screen time and a fight against giant technology companies. While the policy can face legal consequences, under judicial review of unfair decisions, some platforms will be banned while other platforms are allowed liberty under minimal restrictions.

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Also read | Social media as bad for children as smoking, British doctors say

Reports and plans from the government:

Even platforms considered safe under this policy will face restrictions. Restrictions will be imposed on disappearing messages, livestreams, and chatting with unknown adults.

Certain concerns are yet to be addressed. The plan does not address how companies should be mandated to verify the user’s age.

Under the current policy, age verification is required for adult content. However, with the future policy in place, age verification checks mean tech firms have better access to user data leading to possible data breaches.

Tech companies are yet to respond, and the rules drafted are currently vague.

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(The article is curated by Salonee Kulkarni, who is an intern with The Indian Express)