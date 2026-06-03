UK Navy helicopter crashes in Devon, 3 crew members killed

At least three British Royal Navy crew members have died in a ⁠helicopter ​crash in southwest UK, the Ministry ​of ​Defence said ⁠in a statement on Wednesday.

“It ‌is with deep sadness that we can ⁠confirm ⁠three members of the Royal ⁠Navy ‌have ​died during ‌a helicopter training ‌exercise just ​before ​0400 ​on Wednesday 3 ​June near Sourton, ⁠Devon,” a UK Navy spokesperson said, Reuters reported.