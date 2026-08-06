UK rail disruption: Power failure causes major delays across Midlands, North-West England

UK rail disruption triggered by a communications centre power failure has led to widespread train cancellations, delays and revised services across northern England.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 08:16 PM IST
uk trainA failure of the electricity supply at a communications centre means trains across the Greater Manchester area, said National Rail. (Photo: AP/ Representational)
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A major rail disruption was reported in the Midlands and the north of England due to a power failure at a communications centre, according to the country’s National Rail.

National Rail, in a series of posts on social media, informed that trains across Greater Manchester, the Midlands and the North West will be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or rescheduled.

In an update by the London Northwestern Railway, a power cut has been reported at Crewe, causing some of its services to be delayed or cancelled. The announcement added that rail replacement services have been ordered for between Crewe and Liverpool Lime Street, BBC reported.

Greater Manchester’s Bee Network released a statement on the incident and said, “Due to a power failure at the Manchester Rail Operating Centre (ROC), there is major disruption on the rail network across Greater Manchester, the north west of England and the Midlands.”

The Bee Network added, “Delays and cancellations are expected on all operator routes across Greater Manchester until the end of today (Thursday 6th August). Rail operators have issued a do not travel notice with travel advice and the latest information on the National Rail website.”

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