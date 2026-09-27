Homes evacuated near UK military base RAF Fairford as bomb squad called in

RAF Fairford major incident investigation is being led by UK counter-terrorism police after several men were arrested over suspected explosives offences.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 27, 2026 05:05 PM IST
uk air base, usPolice stand at a road block on the road to RAF Fairford after an incident, in Whelford, England.(AP)
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The UK’s counter-terrorism police are leading the investigation into a “major incident” at RAF Fairford air base, used by the United States in southwest England. The police have arrested several men on suspicion of explosives offences, and the bomb disposal squad was called in to “examine” several vehicles, reports stated.

uk air base, us Emergency services at the scene of an incident close to RAF Fairford,, in Whelford, England. (AP)

Gloucestershire police said that nearby residents of “a number of properties” in Whelford, western England, had been evacuated from their homes and taken to a nearby leisure centre, adding that the situation at the air base has been “contained”, AP reported.

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