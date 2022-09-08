scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Live now

Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns Live Updates: Queen under medical care as family gathers

Queen Elizabeth II Health News Live Updates: Doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch and said she should remain under medical supervision.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2022 10:19:17 pm
Queen Elizabeth II. (File)

Queen Elizabeth II Health News Live Updates:  Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side. She had canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday after being asked by the doctors to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday. The queen has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

After hearing the news, the newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.” “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.” On Tuesday, the Queen had presided over the ceremonial handover of power to  Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.

Live Blog

Queen Elizabeth Health News Live: On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.

22:19 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace, says British Prime Minister

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said. 

22:11 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s family rush to side of ailing monarch

Britain’s royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year. Read More

Elizabeth has been the queen of Britain since 1952.  She came to the throne after the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War Two, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. (File photo, Via Reuters)

Winston Churchill was the first prime minister who served during her reign, Joseph Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union, the Korean War was raging.

 

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:08:16 pm
