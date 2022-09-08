Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns Live Updates: Queen under medical care as family gathers

Elizabeth has been the queen of Britain since 1952. She came to the throne after the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War Two, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. (File photo, Via Reuters)

Winston Churchill was the first prime minister who served during her reign, Joseph Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union, the Korean War was raging.