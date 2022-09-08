Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns Live Updates: Queen under medical care as family gathers

Queen Elizabeth II Health News Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at her summer residence in Scotland after doctors raised concerns about the 96-year-old monarch’s health, Buckingham Palace said Thursday, as members of the royal family rushed to be at her side. She had canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday after being asked by the doctors to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday. The queen has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.
After hearing the news, the newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.” “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.” On Tuesday, the Queen had presided over the ceremonial handover of power to Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.
Britain’s royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.
The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.