Queen Elizabeth II Death Live Updates: State funeral for Queen to be held on Sept 19; India to observe state mourning today

Queen Elizabeth II Death Live Updates: The state funeral for the world’s longest-standing monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey. Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers described the ceremony as a “fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times,” AP reported.

Meanwhile, India has declared one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth-II. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” an official statement said. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, it said.

Also, Britain’s King Charles III said he was deeply aware of his great inheritance and duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty and pledged to strive to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II. Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history. Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.