Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Death Live Updates: State funeral for Queen to be held on Sept 19; India to observe state mourning today

Meanwhile, India has declared one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth-II.

New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2022 8:15:41 am
People visit floral tributes placed near Buckingham Palace, following the passing of the queen, in London, Britain, September 10, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Queen Elizabeth II Death Live Updates: The state funeral for the world’s longest-standing monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey. Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers described the ceremony as a “fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times,” AP reported.

Meanwhile, India has declared one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth-II. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” an official statement said. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, it said.

Also, Britain’s King Charles III  said he was deeply aware of his great inheritance and duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty and pledged to strive to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth II. Charles III was proclaimed Britain’s new monarch on Saturday in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history. Prime Minister Liz Truss and senior members of her government have taken oaths of loyalty to King Charles III in the House of Commons.

Live Blog

Queen Elizabeth Death Latest Updates: State funeral for Queen to be held on Sept 19; India to observe state mourning today; World lost an extraordinary leader, I lost Grannie, says Prince Willaims; Follow live updates here.

08:15 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan join Prince William and Kate to view floral tributes in Windsor

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middelton in viewing floral tributes to the late queen in Windsor on Saturday.

08:01 (IST)11 Sep 2022
India to observe one day state mourning in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

India has declared one day of state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth-II. “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away on September 8, 2022.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India,” an official statement said. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of mourning throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, it said.

 
07:50 (IST)11 Sep 2022
State funeral for Queen to be held on Sept 19

The state funeral for the world’s longest-standing monarch, Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 3.30 PM (IST) on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. The coffin will be taken from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh on Sunday before being flown to London on Tuesday. It will later lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday until the morning of the funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey. Details on the 96-year-old queen’s funeral will be released later, but organizers described the ceremony as a “fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times,” AP reported.

07:48 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's Indian Express live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, and more news from Britain. Stay tuned!

elizabethQueen Elizabeth II of Britain laying a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on November 18, 1983. (Express archive photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday (September 8). While the plan of action following her death was carefully laid out, there is uncertainty over the fate of her cherished dogs: the famous corgis.

An enduring symbol of her legacy, the corgi breed has come to be associated with Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year-long reign. She had a lifelong love for her pet corgis, who accompanied her during vacations and official events in Buckingham Palace, her honeymoon, and even featured in her official photos and portraits. Fed gourmet meals of rabbit, steak and vegetables made by royal chefs, the corgis were even given their own stockings on Christmas by the Queen, filled with toys and doggy treats.

EXPRESS EXPLAINED | What will happen to Queen Elizabeth’s corgis and other dogs?

If the British monarchy has survived into the 21st century, that has a lot to do with the manner in which Queen Elizabeth II carried the crown. It was a manner singularly free of the turbulence that surrounded the late Queen’s seven decades on the throne. The basic reason is that from her tutor at Eton who groomed her to become the symbol of her nation, she learned well the distinction that the 19th century British political scientist, Walter Bagehot, had drawn between a British monarch’s “dignified” and “efficient” duties. Had she deviated from that distinction and allowed the crown to get caught in a swirl of controversy, it is doubtful that King Charles III would so smoothly be stepping into the succession.

MANI SHANKAR AIYAR WRITES | Queen Elizabeth, the empress without an empire

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 07:45:27 am
