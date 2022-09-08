Queen Elizabeth II Death Funeral Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II Death Live Updates: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland on Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”.
The members of the royal family had rushed to Scotland to be with the Queen. She had canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday after being asked by the doctors to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday. The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.
Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the UK rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.
Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, died on Thursday aged 96, with her son Charles succeeding her as king.
Here is an explanation of the protocol surrounding the accession of a new monarch.
"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of great sadness for me and all the members of the family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. " the statement issued by the Royal Family on behalf of the new King Charles stated.
"I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture." Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.
🔴 Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.
🔴 She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936, and her father became King George VI. She was 10 years old.
🔴 She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.
🔴 They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.
🔴 She ascended the throne on the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour.
🔴 She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.
🔴 When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the US, while Winston Churchill was British PM.
🔴 She has been served by 15 PMs
🔴 On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne
🔴 Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada.
🔴 She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.
"We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years," former British PM John Major said.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow." UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace informed.
The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain's ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.
"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. (Reuters)
"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral." Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said.
Britain’s royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.
The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year. Read More