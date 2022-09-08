Queen Elizabeth II Death Funeral Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II dead: Key dates in her life

🔴 Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

🔴 She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936, and her father became King George VI. She was 10 years old.

🔴 She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.

🔴 They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

🔴 She ascended the throne on the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour.

🔴 She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

🔴 When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the US, while Winston Churchill was British PM.

🔴 She has been served by 15 PMs

🔴 On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne

🔴 Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada.

🔴 She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.