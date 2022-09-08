scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Live now

Queen Elizabeth II Death Funeral Live Updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth's Death Live Updates: The 96-year-old monarch was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 8, 2022 11:58:45 pm
The 96-year-old monarch was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”.

Queen Elizabeth II Death Live Updates:  Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland on Thursday. The 96-year-old monarch was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health”.

The members of the royal family had rushed to Scotland to be with the Queen. She had canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday after being asked by the doctors to rest following a full day of events on Tuesday. The queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the UK rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

Live Blog

Queen Elizabeth Death Latest Updates: On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover power to new Prime Minister Liz Truss at her summer residence in Scotland at Balmoral Castle.

23:58 (IST)08 Sep 2022
The process by which Charles’s accession to the throne is formalised

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch in Britain’s history, died on Thursday aged 96, with her son Charles succeeding her as king.

Here is an explanation of the protocol surrounding the accession of a new monarch.

23:56 (IST)08 Sep 2022
'We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother,' King releases a statement

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of great sadness for me and all the members of the family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. " the statement issued by the Royal Family on behalf of the new King Charles stated.

23:49 (IST)08 Sep 2022
'Will never forget her warmth and kindness,' PM Modi condoles the death of Queen Elizabeth

"I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture." Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

23:44 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth II dead: Key dates in her life

🔴 Elizabeth was born on April 21, 1926, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

🔴 She became heir apparent when her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated on Dec. 11, 1936, and her father became King George VI. She was 10 years old.

🔴 She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten at London's Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947.

🔴 They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne (1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964). Philip died in April 2021, aged 99.

🔴 She ascended the throne on the death of her father on Feb. 6, 1952, while she was in Kenya on a royal tour.

🔴 She was crowned on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

🔴 When she ascended the throne, Josef Stalin, Mao Zedong and Harry Truman were leading the Soviet Union, China and the US, while Winston Churchill was British PM.

🔴 She has been served by 15 PMs

🔴 On Sept. 9, 2015, she surpassed the 63 years, 7 months, 2 days, 16 hours and 23 minutes that her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne

🔴 Elizabeth remains queen of 15 realms, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada.

🔴 She celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - the 70th anniversary of her accession - on Feb. 6, 2022.

23:37 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022): A pictorial tribute to world’s oldest monarch
Queen Elizabeth II attends a ceremony marking her official birthday in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain June 12, 2021. (Photo: Reuters)
This picture, dated August 4, 1987 was clicked when Queen Elizabeth II smiled to the well-wishers outside Clarence House in London with Princess Diana (AP) 
Queen Elizabeth II appears with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the Empire Theatre in London for the world premiere of the film "Dunkirk," on March 20, 1958. (Source: AP)

See more pictures here

23:31 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Lost someone very precious to us, says former British PM John Major

"We have all lost someone very precious to us and, as we mourn, we should be grateful that we were blessed with such an example of duty and leadership for so very many years," former British PM John Major said.

23:27 (IST)08 Sep 2022
'Deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II:' UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow." UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted.

23:15 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Watch: Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies after serving 70 years on throne

More from World
Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea
Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea
Earl becomes the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season
Earl becomes the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season
Putin, Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says
Putin, Xi to meet in Uzbekistan next week, official says
Israeli troops kill West Bank Palestinian in disputed circumstances
Israeli troops kill West Bank Palestinian in disputed circumstances
Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
More from World >>
23:06 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace announces

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has died, Buckingham Palace informed.

22:39 (IST)08 Sep 2022
White House says Biden's thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth, her family

The White House said on Thursday that President Joe Biden had been briefed about the situation with Britain's ailing Queen Elizabeth and that his thoughts were with her and her family.

"His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.  (Reuters)

22:30 (IST)08 Sep 2022
'My prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen today:' Archbishop of Canterbury

"My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God's presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral." Archbishop of Canterbury  Justin Welby said. 

22:24 (IST)08 Sep 2022
In Pics: Amid reports on Queen's health concerns, people gather outside Buckingham Palace

Britain's Prince William drives a vehicle with Prince Edward and Prince Andrew near Balmoral Castle, amid concerns over Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain September 8, 2022. (Reuters)
People shelter under their umbrellas as they gather outside Buckingham Palace, following a statement from the Palace over concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth's health, in London, Britain September 8, 2022. (Reuters)

22:19 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace, says British Prime Minister

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss said. 

22:11 (IST)08 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth’s family rush to side of ailing monarch

Britain’s royal family rushed to be with Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday and said she should remain under medical supervision.

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year. Read More

Elizabeth has been the queen of Britain since 1952.  She came to the throne after the death of her father King George VI on Feb. 6, 1952, when she was just 25.She became monarch at a time when Britain retained much of its empire. It was emerging from the ravages of World War Two, with food rationing still in force and class and privilege still dominant in society.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of Trooping the Colour parade during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. (File photo, Via Reuters)

Winston Churchill was the first prime minister who served during her reign, Joseph Stalin was the leader of the Soviet Union, the Korean War was raging.

 

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:08:16 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.