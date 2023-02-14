scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

UK’s Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid-19

Britain's Queen Consort, Camilla, was said to be suffering from a “seasonal” illness, but a positive Covid-19 test has led to all her engagements for the week now being cancelled.

Britian's Camilla (AP/File)

Britain’s Queen Consort, Camilla, has tested positive for Covid-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The 75-year-old wife of King Charles III was said to be suffering from a “seasonal” illness, but a positive Covid-19 test has led to all her engagements for the week now being cancelled.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty the Queen Consort has tested positive for the virus,” the Buckingham Palace statement said. “With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them,” the statement added.

The Queen was scheduled to carry out several engagements across the West Midlands region of England, including celebrating the centenary of Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

She was also set to visit the Southwater One Library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said it was hoped a new date could be found soon for the postponed events.

Camilla contracted coronavirus early last year and was forced to cancel her appearance at several events. Charles also tested positive for the virus a few times over the past few years, with mild symptoms.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:16 IST
Next Story

Ludhiana: Direct road to Sukhdev’s house on fast track

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close