UK PM Keir Starmer announces resignation following by-election setback

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation from the position on Monday (Jun 22), following intense pressure from the Labour Party, two years after landslide election victory.

He said that he would remain the caretaker PM until a new Labour leader was elected in the next few weeks.

During his address, Starmer acknowledged that while he successfully reformed the Labour Party to secure power, the members of the party now question if he was the right person to lead them into the next general election.

“I know the question being asked now is not who was best placed to change the Labour Party to take us into power and to begin the vital work of improving lives for millions of people. Those questions have been answered. The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election. I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question, and I accept that answer with good grace. Every decision I’ve taken has been about putting the country I love first,” Starmer said.