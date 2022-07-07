scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

UK PM Johnson expected to resign on Thursday, to make a statement

Boris Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers.

By: Reuters | London |
Updated: July 7, 2022 2:02:55 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London on July 6, 2022. (AP)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to resign on Thursday, with his office saying he will make a statement to the country.

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader today,” BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said on Twitter.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Thursday the man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to quit.

“The Prime Minister will make a statement to the country today,” a spokesperson said.

Best of Express Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary ov...
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
More Premium Stories >>
immigration image

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security.

Sun Political Editor Harry Cole said Johnson was aiming to carry on as prime minister until a new leader was chosen later in the summer, a task that can take up to two months.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement