UK political crisis live updates: PM Boris Johnson agrees to resign, to address nation today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after days of defections plunged the Conservative Party-led government into a deeper political crisis. The decision to step down comes after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country, AP reported. The prime minister is expected to make a statement to the country later today, his office said.

Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Wednesday, speaking in Parliament, the embattled PM said his duty was to go on and that he would resign if he felt it was impossible for his government to move forward. Rejecting calls to resign, he argued that he had a mandate from the voters to remain in office.

Months of discontent over Johnson’s judgment and ethics within the governing Conservative Party erupted with the resignations of Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening. At least 32 British lawmakers including Sunak have left Boris Johnson’s government in less than 24 hours, saying the British leader no longer has their confidence and plunging his government into crisis, news agency Reuters reported.