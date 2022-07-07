UK political crisis live updates: PM Boris Johnson agrees to resign, to address nation today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after days of defections plunged the Conservative Party-led government into a deeper political crisis. The decision to step down comes after one of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country, AP reported. The prime minister is expected to make a statement to the country later today, his office said.
Johnson had been hanging onto power despite the resignation of a string of his top ministers. On Wednesday, speaking in Parliament, the embattled PM said his duty was to go on and that he would resign if he felt it was impossible for his government to move forward. Rejecting calls to resign, he argued that he had a mandate from the voters to remain in office.
Months of discontent over Johnson’s judgment and ethics within the governing Conservative Party erupted with the resignations of Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening. At least 32 British lawmakers including Sunak have left Boris Johnson’s government in less than 24 hours, saying the British leader no longer has their confidence and plunging his government into crisis, news agency Reuters reported.
British lawmaker and former business minister Greg Clark is set to be announced as the country's new levelling up secretary, a reporter for the Times newspaper said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to resign, sacked Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove late on Wednesday. (Reuters)
In the latest and potentially fatal blow to the government of Boris Johnson in the UK, two of his most senior ministers, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday, expressing a lack of confidence in his leadership.
Johnson is facing heat for his shifting claims on Chris Pincher, a lawmaker accused of sexual misconduct. Pincher had to step down as a government whip on July 30 after allegations that he groped two men at a London club in a drunken state.
The latest crisis for Johnson comes just after ‘Partygate’, a no confidence motion he survived, and two bypoll defeats for his party. Read More
Boris Johnson wanted to be like his hero Winston Churchill: a larger-than-life character who led Britain through a time of crisis. He was felled by crises of his own making, as a trickle of ethics allegations became a flood that engulfed his government and turned his own party against him.
Johnson agreed to resign Thursday after the chorus of disapproval from within his own party became too much for him to withstand. The move came after months of scandal that saw Johnson fined by police and criticized by an investigator’s report for allowing rule-breaking parties in his office while Britain was in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson urged his party and country to “move on” and focus on the U.K.’s struggling economy and the war in Ukraine. But two thumping special election defeats for Johnson's Conservative Party and allegations of sexual misconduct against a senior party official sealed the fate of a politician whose ability to survive scandals was legendary. (AP)
The resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid are likely to mark the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson’s premiership. Westminster is agog with speculation as Johnson reels from this latest setback. Summer may have come but the Tory government is not feeling the sunshine. At a time when voters face a cost of living crisis, the need for measured leadership could not be greater. Instead, the chaos unfolding within Downing Street risks becoming a distraction from the larger issues.
Even Johnson’s most ardent supporters will have to concede that his authority has been severely dented. No prime minister can brush aside losing a chancellor and a health secretary in one evening. The resignation letters penned by both men embody a growing unease felt across the country. Sunak noted that the public expected the government to be conducted “properly, competently and seriously”, standards that Johnson had failed to live up to. He also alluded to policy differences with Johnson that became impossible to bridge. Javid felt that the government was no longer seen as “competent in acting in the national interest”. Ultimately, both felt that a change in direction under Johnson was not possible. Read More