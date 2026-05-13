UK political crisis explained: Why is Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership under threat?

The United Kingdom is once again in the middle of a political crisis, this time centred on Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the governing Labour Party.

Less than two years after Labour returned to power promising “stability” after years of Conservative turmoil, Starmer is now fighting for his political survival following disastrous local election results, cabinet resignations, and growing rebellion within his own party. The crisis has exposed deeper anxieties in Britain over the economy, immigration, public services and the rise of right-wing populism.

To understand the current crisis, it is important to look at Britain’s turbulent political decade.

The UK has faced nearly continuous political instability since the 2016 Brexit referendum. The country saw multiple prime ministers in quick succession: David Cameron resigned after Brexit, followed by Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak.

Scandals damaged Johnson’s government; Truss’s brief premiership triggered financial chaos after her mini-budget crashed markets; and Sunak struggled with inflation, migration pressures, and stagnant growth.

By the 2024 general election, many voters were exhausted with Conservative rule, helping Labour under Starmer win power on promises of competence and economic recovery.

However, expectations from Labour were extremely high, and many Britons now believe daily life has not improved enough.

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What triggered the current political crisis?

The immediate trigger was Labour’s crushing losses in local and regional elections held last week across England and Wales. Labour reportedly lost hundreds of council seats while the right-wing Reform UK made major gains.

The results shocked many within Labour because they suggested the party was losing support not only to conservatives and liberals, but also to Nigel Farage’s anti-immigration Reform UK movement.

After the election defeat, more than 80 Labour MPs reportedly either publicly or privately urged Starmer to resign or announce a timeline for his departure.

The pressure intensified when several ministers resigned from the government.

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Among the biggest blows was the resignation of safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, who accused the government of lacking urgency and avoiding difficult political fights.

Other ministers also stepped down, openly linking their resignations to dissatisfaction with Starmer’s leadership and Labour’s electoral collapse.

Why are Labour MPs unhappy with Starmer?

The anger inside Labour is coming from multiple directions.

1. Cost of living frustrations: Britain continues to struggle with high living costs, expensive housing, weak economic growth and pressure on public services such as the National Health Service (NHS). Many Labour MPs feel the government has failed to deliver bold economic relief quickly enough.

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Critics inside the party argue that Starmer has been too cautious and managerial instead of offering transformative policies.

2. Identity crisis inside Labour: Starmer moved Labour toward the political centre after years of internal divisions under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

While that strategy helped Labour win the 2024 election, some members now believe the party has become ideologically unclear, too moderate for progressive voters, but still unable to stop Reform UK from attracting anti-establishment voters.

3. Rise of Reform UK: One of the biggest political developments in Britain is the growing popularity of Reform UK and its hardline stance on immigration and nationalism.

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Labour fears losing working-class voters in former industrial areas where anti-immigration sentiment and distrust of mainstream politics are growing.

This has created panic within Labour over whether Starmer’s centrist strategy can survive against a populist challenge.

What role does King Charles III play?

The crisis comes at a dramatic moment because Charles III is delivering the ceremonial King’s Speech, an event where the monarch formally presents the government’s legislative agenda in Parliament.

Although the speech is delivered by the king, it is written by the government and reflects the prime minister’s priorities.

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This year’s speech is especially significant because Starmer is entering it politically weakened. The government is expected to propose measures on the cost-of-living crisis, investment, immigration rules and judicial reforms. But many critics say these proposals either lack ambition or were already announced earlier.

The symbolism is striking while Britain displays centuries-old royal tradition and political ceremony, its modern government is facing deep instability and uncertainty.

Can Starmer actually be removed?

Unlike some parliamentary systems, UK prime ministers are usually removed through internal party mechanisms rather than direct public votes. For Starmer to be replaced, Labour MPs would need to organise a formal leadership challenge and unite behind an alternative candidate.

That has not happened yet.

Potential successors being discussed include Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. But Labour remains divided over who should replace Starmer and what direction the party should take.

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Why this crisis matters beyond Britain

The UK’s instability matters internationally because Britain remains a major NATO power, a key US ally and an important European economy.

Political uncertainty has already raised concerns in financial markets, with reports of rising UK borrowing costs and investor nervousness.

The crisis also reflects a broader trend across Europe where mainstream centrist parties are struggling against populist movements fueled by inflation, migration concerns and distrust in political elites.

What happens next?

For now, Starmer is refusing to resign and insists he will continue governing. But the coming weeks could decide whether he stabilises his leadership or becomes Britain’s fifth prime minister in seven years.

Much depends on three things:

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Whether Labour MPs formally move against him

Whether the government can improve economic conditions

Whether Reform UK continues gaining support

On Wednesday, ahead of the King’s Speech, Starmer met with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, seen as one of his potential challengers, at his office in Downing Street.

The crisis is no longer just about one prime minister. It has become a wider debate about what kind of political future Britain wants after years of Brexit turmoil, economic stagnation and collapsing public trust in institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)