Saturday, December 25, 2021
UK police arrest man over trespass in grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s castle

The man did not enter any buildings.

By: Reuters |
December 25, 2021 10:35:14 pm
The man was arrested at Windsor castle and was in possession of an offensive weapon. (AP)

British police said on Saturday a 19-year-old man had been arrested after a security breach within the grounds of Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth is spending Christmas.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time,” Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said.

The man did not enter any buildings, she said.

